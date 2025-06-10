What is Brigade 313? Al-Qaeda-linked group in focus after Pakistan senator's Sky News interview

In a now-viral interview, Pakistani senator Sherry Rehman admitted to Pakistan's past with terrorism as she referred to the Brigade 313 group. During an interview with UK-based Sky News, the PPP leader evaded questions regarding the al-Qaeda linked group, referring to it as the "past" of the country. A screengrab from al-Qaeda linked Briagde 313's website as per the Terrorism Research and Analysis Consortium, (TRAC)

Responding to Sky News journalist Yalda Hakim, the PPP senator evaded questions on Pakistan's record of harbouring extremist entities, especially Brigade 313, and stated that Pakistan as a country has "changed."

"You keep on talking about the past because it was. We are fighting terrorism. Pakistan is a changed country now," said Rehman.

What is Brigade 313?

Brigade 313, is often referred to as al-Qaeda in Pakistan by intelligence analysts. The group serves as an umbrella for several other extremist groups operating in Pakistan.

As per the Terrorism Research and Analysis Consortium, Brigade 313 is a Pakistan-based terror outfit tied to al-Qaeda. TRAC further adds that this group has members from groups such as the Taliban, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, and Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami. Some other reports say Brigade 313 is al Qaeda’s military organisation in Pakistan.

As per reports, Brigade 313 oversees terrorist activities along the Afghan-Pakistan border and along the Indo-Pak border.

The '313' in the name serves as a form of Islamic symbolism. It refers to the companions who fought with prophet Muhammad at the Battle of Badr.

As per The Long War Journal, US intelligence officials have stated that Brigade 313 is interlinked with Pakistan's faction of the Taliban. The group also often recruits members from the Pakistani military and intelligence services.

The al-Qaeda linked group is led by Ilyas Kashmiri, who is the leader of the Shadow Army, al-Qaeda's military organisation.

Several scholars and intelligence experts have cited Brigade 313 as al-Qaeda's most "dangerous and effective" formations in South Asia.

Pakistan's past with terror

Following the Pahalgam attack in India's Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistani defence minister Khawaja Asif also acknowledged the country's involvement and support for terror groups in the past.

In several interviews, the Pakistani leader was heard stating that Islamabad did "dirty work for the United States, and the West, including Britain," for the past 30 years.