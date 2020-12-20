What you can and cannot do in Tier 4 areas after new Covid-19 variant threat in UK

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 16:37 IST

The United Kingdom on Saturday introduced a new tier - Tier 4 - for certain areas, including London, after rapid transmission of a new variant of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). During a televised briefing, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that there is no evidence to suggest that the new strain is more lethal or causes more severe illness. The government has alerted the World Health Organisation (WHO) regarding the issue and, meanwhile, it has introduced new restrictions in the most affected areas.

London, parts of the South East and the East of England, which were under Tier 3 restrictions, have been moved to Tier 4. The new restrictions took effect from Sunday morning. Tier 4 is basically ‘stay at home’ order for areas under it. The government said that these rules will not be relaxed for Christmas.

According to the new guidance, the police can take action against the violators, which includes breaking up illegal gatherings and issuing fines. The police can issue a fixed penalty notice of £200 for the first offence, doubling for further offences up to a maximum of £6,400.

What you can and cannot do in areas under Tier 4?

People living in Tier 4 zone cannot meet other people indoors unless they live together or they are part of any existing support bubble.

The government has ordered people living in those areas to must not leave or be outside of their home except for where they have a specific purpose or a ‘reasonable excuse’.

You cannot leave home for holidays or stays overnight away from your main home unless permitted by law.

You can leave home for essential activities, work and volunteering, fulfilling legal obligations, education and childcare, medical reasons, exercise and recreation.

You can travel outside the Tier 4 area for work, education, caring responsibilities, visiting a hospital. People travelling to Tier 4 can enter the area for similar reasons.

Which areas are under Tier 4?

London: All 32 London boroughs plus the City of London

South East: Kent and Medway, Buckinghamshire, Surrey (excluding Waverley), Hastings and Rother, Havant, Gosport and Portsmouth, Berkshire (Bracknell Forest, Reading, Slough, Wokingham, Windsor and Maidenhead and West Berkshire),

East of England: Hertfordshire, Peterborough, Essex (excluding Tendring, Uttlesford and Colchester), Central Bedfordshire, Bedford, Milton Keynes, Luton