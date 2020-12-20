e-paper
Dec 20, 2020-Sunday
WHO says in close contact with UK officials on new Covid-19 virus variant

WHO says in close contact with UK officials on new Covid-19 virus variant

A new strain of coronavirus identified in the United Kingdom is up to 70% more infectious but it is not thought to be more deadly and vaccines should still be effective, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and scientists said on Saturday.

world Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 13:49 IST
Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
London
Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer for England and Patrick Vallance, UK government chief scientific adviser arrive to attend a news conference with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in response to the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street, London ,Britain.
Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer for England and Patrick Vallance, UK government chief scientific adviser arrive to attend a news conference with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in response to the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street, London ,Britain.(Reuters)
         

The World Health Organization said on Saturday it was in close contact with UK officials over a new Covid-19 virus variant.

“They’ll (UK officials) continue to share info & results of their analysis & ongoing studies. We’ll update Member States & public as we learn more about the characteristics of this virus variant & any implications”, WHO said in a tweet.

