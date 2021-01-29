IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / What’s next if Pakistan frees man in Daniel Pearl murder case
Omar Saeed Sheikh was convicted in 2002 for abducting and killing journalist Daniel Pearl in Karachi.(Getty images file photo)
Omar Saeed Sheikh was convicted in 2002 for abducting and killing journalist Daniel Pearl in Karachi.(Getty images file photo)
world news

What’s next if Pakistan frees man in Daniel Pearl murder case

Washington has expressed outrage, promising to pursue extradition of Sheikh on two separate US indictments against him.
READ FULL STORY
AP, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:00 PM IST

Pakistan is scrambling to manage the fallout from a decision by the country's Supreme Court to free the Pakistani-British man accused in the 2002 beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl.

The Sindh provincial government on Friday filed a review petition, asking the same court to revisit its decision.

But even the lawyer for the Pearl family has said a review petition has a slim chance of succeeding because it is heard by the same judges who voted to free Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh. The case appears to have fallen apart because of the contradictory evidence produced during Sheikh's original trial in 2002 and the decision by the prosecution at the time to try him and three other accused co-conspirators together. According to the Pearl family lawyer, Faisal Siddiqi, this means that doubt about the guilt of one translates into a doubt about all.

Washington has expressed outrage, promising to pursue extradition of Sheikh on two separate U.S. indictments against him. For its part, Pakistan's government has thrown up every legal hurdle it could to keep Sheikh in jail following his acquittal last April by a lower court.

WHAT LEGAL OPTIONS REMAIN FOR PAKISTAN?

The provincial Sindh government has taken the last remaining legal step by filing a review petition Friday with the Supreme Court. It's unlikely to change the outcome, but it could give the provincial government legal cover to keep Sheikh in jail in the port city of Karachi, the capital of the southern Sindh province.

Defying the Supreme Court order to free Sheikh could again leave the Sindh government facing contempt charges. It already defended itself against earlier charges of contempt for previously refusing to release him, ignoring an order from a lower court.

Pakistan also might consider charging him in connection with allegations that he possessed nine different SIM cards for phones he used to contact friends, including some in Britain, in 2009 while on death row. There have been suggestions in the local media in Pakistan that he used the SIM cards to call for assistance to break him out of the Hyderabad jail where he'd been on death row since his 2002 conviction. He was moved to a Karachi jail after his April acquittal.

WHAT OPTIONS ARE OPEN FOR THE US?

U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said Washington was ready to extradite Sheikh to answer two indictments against him in U.S. courts — one for his involvement in the beheading of Pearl and the other for his involvement in the kidnapping of an American in Indian-ruled Kashmir in 1994, alongside three British tourists. All four were eventually freed unhurt.

There are a couple of hurdles to extradition: Pakistan, like the United States, has a double jeopardy rule that prevents a person from being tried for the same offense twice. The U.S. also does not have an extradition treaty with Pakistan, although Islamabad has in the past bypassed legalities to send suspects to the U.S., including Khalid Sheikh Mohammad, the alleged mastermind of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Mohammed has been in U.S. custody on Guantanamo Bay since his arrest in Pakistan in March 2003. He also confessed that he killed Pearl himself, but has not been charged in the Wall Street Journal reporter's death. The most recent example of Pakistan allowing someone accused of a crime to leave for the U.S. was in 2011, when Raymond Davis, an American contractor at the U.S. Embassy, returned home after gunning down two people in the eastern city of Lahore. He said he opened fire because he felt threatened.

HOW MIGHT THIS CASE IMPACT US-PAKISTAN RELATIONS?

The case could be one of the first major tests for President Joe Biden and U.S.-Pakistan relations have historically been tumultuous. Pakistan likely will play a crucial role in the Biden administration's attempts to navigate the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Pakistan was seen as key to getting the Taliban into negotiations with the Kabul government, even if those talks have been excruciatingly slow and until now have garnered little success, even as violence has spiked.

Mohammad Amir Rana, executive director of the Pakistan Institute of Peace Studies, said Sheikh's acquittal has created a conundrum for both countries. Until now, Pakistan has taken every legal step to keep Sheikh in jail but sending him to America could rile up opposition at home, Rana explained. For America, snubbing Pakistan just when the two have agreed on exchanging intelligence on terror financing and the road to a political settlement in Afghanistan is at a critical juncture, could result in setbacks on both fronts.

WHO IS AHMAD SAEED OMAR SHEIKH?

A British national of Pakistani heritage, Sheikh lived a relatively privileged life in Britain, where he attended the prestigious London School of Economics. It appears he was inspired to jihad by the conflict in the former Yugoslavia in the 1990s, relentless attacks on Muslims in Bosnia at the time, their treatment in Bosnian Serb camps and what Sheikh perceived as Western indifference to their plight.

He traveled to Bosnia and later joined Harakat-a-Ansar, a Pakistan-based militant group that was declared a terrorist group by the U.S. in 1997 and later became known as Harakat-ul-Mujahedeen. He also travelled to the Indian-ruled section of Kashmir to wage war against India in the Muslim-majority region. The disputed Himalayan region is split between India and Pakistan and claimed by both in its entirety.

Sheikh's strength seemed to be his ability to use his British upbringing to entice foreigners to trust him. That ability led to the kidnapping of the American tourist in 1994, and according to some evidence, eased any concerns Pearl might have had as he sought to track militants in Pakistan.

Sheikh was arrested by India after the 1994 kidnappings but was among terror suspects freed by India on Dec. 31, 1999 in exchange for the hostages on an Indian Airlines aircraft that was hijacked and taken from Nepal to then Taliban-controlled Afghan city of Kandahar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
daniel pearl murder ahmed omar saeed sheikh pakistan joe biden
app
Close
e-paper
A now-shuttered Jolly Roger Bar and Grill brought the FBI and other investigators to Woodstock, Ohio, around 40 miles northwest of Columbus (AP Photo/Farnoush Amiri)(AP)
A now-shuttered Jolly Roger Bar and Grill brought the FBI and other investigators to Woodstock, Ohio, around 40 miles northwest of Columbus (AP Photo/Farnoush Amiri)(AP)
world news

'Just shocked': A town reckons with charges in Capitol riot

AP, Ohio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:13 PM IST
  • It is here, federal authorities allege, that Army veteran Jessica Watkins tended bar and recruited members for a local militia group that she founded in 2019 and affiliated it with the Oath Keepers — an extremist, militaristic group believed to have thousands of members nationally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the initial scramble to arrest the most visible perpetrators of the siege, US prosecutors built cases largely using photos and videos culled from social media.(File Photo / AP)
In the initial scramble to arrest the most visible perpetrators of the siege, US prosecutors built cases largely using photos and videos culled from social media.(File Photo / AP)
world news

Prosecutors weigh pro-Trump mob’s ideology in sedition probe

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:06 PM IST
After arresting more than 150 Donald Trump rioters for relatively minor offenses like trespassing and disorderly conduct, law-enforcement officials said on Tuesday they are poised to file more serious charges under the rarely used federal sedition statute.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police gather at a street after an explosion near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi.(AFP)
Police gather at a street after an explosion near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi.(AFP)
world news

Israel treating bomb blast near its embassy in Delhi as terrorism, says official

Reuters, Jerusalem
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:42 PM IST
New Delhi police said there had been no injuries and no damage to the building, adding: "Initial impressions suggest a mischievous attempt to create a sensation."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Colombia and Bolivia have reached deals with Johnson & Johnson and Russia respectively for a vaccine.(Reuters file photo)
Colombia and Bolivia have reached deals with Johnson & Johnson and Russia respectively for a vaccine.(Reuters file photo)
world news

J&J vaccine provides strong shield against severe Covid-19

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:34 PM IST
In the more than 44,000-person study, the vaccine prevented 66% of moderate to severe cases of Covid-19, according to a company statement on Friday. And it was particularly effective at stopping severe disease, preventing 85% of severe infections and 100% of hospitalizations and deaths.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Friday's report from the government also showed that personal incomes, which provide the fuel for spending, rose a modest 0.6% after two months of declines. (Representative Image)(AFP)
Friday's report from the government also showed that personal incomes, which provide the fuel for spending, rose a modest 0.6% after two months of declines. (Representative Image)(AFP)
world news

US consumer spending fell 0.2% in December in face of virus

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:17 PM IST
The decline reported Friday by the Commerce Department followed a seasonally adjusted 0.7% drop in November. It was the latest sign that consumers, whose spending is the primary driver of the US economy, are hunkered down and avoiding traveling, shopping and dining out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden. (REUTERS)
US President Joe Biden. (REUTERS)
world news

Biden just linked climate and security, next comes military money

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:05 PM IST
This week the US finally got with the program. Among the many climate-related executive orders President Joe Biden signed on Wednesday was one directing the federal government to make climate change an integral part of its foreign and national security policy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Omar Saeed Sheikh was convicted in 2002 for abducting and killing journalist Daniel Pearl in Karachi.(Getty images file photo)
Omar Saeed Sheikh was convicted in 2002 for abducting and killing journalist Daniel Pearl in Karachi.(Getty images file photo)
world news

What’s next if Pakistan frees man in Daniel Pearl murder case

AP, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:00 PM IST
Washington has expressed outrage, promising to pursue extradition of Sheikh on two separate US indictments against him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of the World Health Organization team investigating the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, leave the Hilton Wuhan Optics Valley Hotel where the team is currently based post-quarantine, on January 29. (AFP)
Members of the World Health Organization team investigating the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, leave the Hilton Wuhan Optics Valley Hotel where the team is currently based post-quarantine, on January 29. (AFP)
world news

WHO team in Wuhan visits first hospital to treat Covid-19 patients

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:15 PM IST
The itinerary of the experts’ team has not been announced though the UN agency has said the team plans to visit the seafood market linked to the first cases in the early days of the outbreak in Wuhan and the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which researches on pathogens.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Japan's Administrative Reform Minister Taro Kono arrives at Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's official residence, in Tokyo, Japan September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato(REUTERS)
Japan's Administrative Reform Minister Taro Kono arrives at Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's official residence, in Tokyo, Japan September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato(REUTERS)
world news

Nationalism over Covid shots could disrupt global supplies: Japan vaccine chief

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:14 PM IST
Japan is trailing most major economies in starting Covid-19 inoculations due to its dependence on overseas makers and a requirement that the vaccines go through domestic trials.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Astra bowed to EU pressure and released its vaccine contract with the bloc.(Reuters file photo)
Astra bowed to EU pressure and released its vaccine contract with the bloc.(Reuters file photo)
world news

EU poised to ban Covid-19 vaccine exports as shortage crisis mounts

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:11 PM IST
The bloc’s Covid-19 vaccine push started at the end of December, later than the US and Britain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Their candidate relies on an adeno-associated virus (AAV), deemed harmless to humans, to deliver DNA fragments from the new coronavirus, telling human cells to make a protein that provokes an immune response. (Representative Image)(AP)
Their candidate relies on an adeno-associated virus (AAV), deemed harmless to humans, to deliver DNA fragments from the new coronavirus, telling human cells to make a protein that provokes an immune response. (Representative Image)(AP)
world news

US vaccine hopeful of using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:01 PM IST
Harvard University scientist Luk Vandenberghe and University of Pennsylvania gene therapy head James Wilson said primate safety and efficacy tests have proven promising for their single-dose candidate, targeted for room-temperature storage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
European Union (EU) flags outside the Berlaymont building in Brussels, Belgium.(Bloomberg)
European Union (EU) flags outside the Berlaymont building in Brussels, Belgium.(Bloomberg)
world news

EU agrees 'dark red' Covid-19 zones with stricter travel limits

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:22 PM IST
The EU has already set up a "traffic light" system to designate the seriousness of the spread of the novel coronavirus in each of its 27 states and to try to limit travel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Italy has also asked the European Commission to take action against Pfizer, which has said it is slowing supplies to Europe.(Reuters file photo)
Italy has also asked the European Commission to take action against Pfizer, which has said it is slowing supplies to Europe.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Italy to get 20% fewer Moderna Covid-19 vaccines from February 7

Reuters, Milan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:20 PM IST
Italy has the second highest toll of Covid-19 deaths in Europe after Britain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's International Trade Secretary Liz Truss attends the signing ceremony for an agreement which will pave the way to a free trade deal, in Hanoi, Vietnam December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kham(REUTERS)
Britain's International Trade Secretary Liz Truss attends the signing ceremony for an agreement which will pave the way to a free trade deal, in Hanoi, Vietnam December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kham(REUTERS)
world news

UK offers to work with allies to combat "unfair behaviour" by China-backed firms

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:12 PM IST
Relations between Britain and China have cooled in recent years, from heavily courting Chinese investment in British infrastructure in 2015 to banning the telecoms firm Huawei from parts of its communications network and tightening rules on foreign investment over national security concerns.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In December last year, Russia approved its main Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, for use by people over the age of 60.(REUTERS)
In December last year, Russia approved its main Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, for use by people over the age of 60.(REUTERS)
world news

Ukraine bans use of Russian Covid-19 vaccines

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:43 PM IST
The government has said it expects to receive 100,000 to 200,000 doses of the vaccine made by Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech under the global COVAX scheme in February.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP