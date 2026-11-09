When the CIA reportedly spent $20 million trying to turn a cat into a spy

It had a microphone in its ear, a transmitter beneath its skin and an antenna woven into its fur. It was also supposed to be one of the Central Intelligence Agency's (CIA) most unusual surveillance tools. During the Cold War, the American intelligence agency experimented with turning a cat into a spy, hoping it could get close to unsuspecting targets and record their conversations. (Representative image)

During the Cold War, the American intelligence agency experimented with turning a cat into a spy, hoping it could get close to unsuspecting targets and record their conversations. The operation had all the ingredients of a spy thriller, except that its central agent refused to follow instructions.

Known as Operation Acoustic Kitty, the project launched in 1964 and was designed to help the CIA monitor conversations between foreign agents and their Soviet handlers in public places. Park benches and other open spaces were among the locations where the agency hoped the animal could get close enough to record discussions that would otherwise be difficult to intercept.

The plan involved fitting the cat with specialised listening equipment that could transmit conversations to intelligence officers at a distance, according to the CIA. While the technology reportedly worked, controlling the animal proved far more difficult.

The experiment also gave rise to several stories, including claims that the cat was killed during a field test and that it suffered during the procedures. The CIA has since addressed these accounts, disputing some of the most widely circulated claims.

How the CIA planned to turn a cat into a spy The CIA saw an opportunity in the cat's ability to move around public spaces without drawing much attention. The animal could potentially approach people having sensitive conversations without making them suspicious.

According to the agency's account, a microphone was implanted in one of the cat's ears, a miniature radio transmitter was placed beneath its skin and an antenna was incorporated into its fur. The equipment was intended to capture nearby conversations and relay them to CIA operatives.

The project reportedly cost around $20 million, according to National Geographic. The CIA soon encountered a basic problem. Although the equipment functioned, the cat could not be reliably directed towards the people it was supposed to monitor.