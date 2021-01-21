IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Where Biden stood, reminders of a failed insurrection
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Photographer: Patrick Semansky/AP Photo/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Photographer: Patrick Semansky/AP Photo/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
world news

Where Biden stood, reminders of a failed insurrection

Unlike Donald Trump's 2017 inauguration, which featured a speech that promised an end to decades of “American carnage," Joe Biden returned again and again to a theme of national unity.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:52 AM IST

On the very spot where President Joe Biden delivered his inaugural address, an insurrectionist mob had tried — and failed — to overturn his election just two weeks before. Nearby, at the Capitol's West Terrace doors, a police officer was brutally assaulted with a flagpole in a one of the siege's most chaotic moments.

And from the podium, the starkest sight of all: a National Mall mostly empty, dotted with troops, the usual crowd of spectators replaced by a silent field of American flags.

The Associated Press has the privilege of a seat on the inaugural platform every four years in a tradition dating as far back as anyone can remember. But there had never been a ceremony quite like this, in the still-fresh aftermath of a violent challenge to the peaceful transition of power that the inaugural is designed to celebrate.

Solemn in purpose and demeanor, Biden did not work the room — not much, anyway. He was on a clock. At noon, he would become president.

And at that moment, the Democratic-heavy crowd gave the new president hearty applause, with some of the House lawmakers in attendance audibly voicing relief.

Unlike Trump's 2017 inauguration, which featured a speech that promised an end to decades of “American carnage," Biden returned again and again to a theme of national unity.

“I thought that inaugural ceremony today was so filled with energy, spirit and love,” said Hillary Clinton, the former first lady, senator and a losing presidential candidate in 2008 and 2016.

Performers included Lady Gaga, whose soaring rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner" left some in the audience agape. Garth Brooks, a country superstar and Republican with a huge following in Trump strongholds, led the group in “Amazing Grace."

The blue jean-clad Brooks, obviously elated, almost danced away, but not before greeting the new president and three ex-presidents — including an oops-I-almost-missed-you hug with former President George W. Bush.

“He just said, ‘I love you guys,'" Clinton said, with a hearty laugh. “And we said, ‘We love you too, Garth.'"

Republican Sen. James Lankford, from Brooks' native Oklahoma, said the message of grace is just what a riven nation needs.

“He made time when he finished singing to then go personally greet every one of the former presidents there and give them a very non-socially distanced hug, to be able to touch base with everybody and to try to set an example for people to say, ‘Hey, let's figure out if we can actually extend some grace to each other during this time.'"

Young poet laureate Amanda Gorman was beaming — under her mask — after receiving plaudits from Vice President Kamala Harris, Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton.

“I was really nervous while I was doing it, so I'm kind of glad it's over," Gorman told The Associated Press. Given the reception she was getting from so many big names and important people, she said, “I'm smiling but you can't see it."

Biden delivered his 21-minute address before a teleprompter in a stand of photographers. The teleprompter ensured a quick pace and gave Biden helpful hints such as a reminder to “build" to the finish. Biden had just a handful of small verbal stumbles and couldn’t resist adding an unscripted “folks” — a personal trademark — toward the end.

Before the ceremony, a morning mist left the platform icy. The wind whipped throughout. There were just enough snow flurries to tell stories about. And by the end, the sun came out and shown brilliantly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

US President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th presidential inauguration in Washington, DC on the West Front of the US Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. - During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden became the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch / POOL / AFP)(AFP)
US President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th presidential inauguration in Washington, DC on the West Front of the US Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. - During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden became the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch / POOL / AFP)(AFP)
us presidential

'Day of history, hope': US President Joe Biden

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:38 AM IST
With his hand on a five-inch thick heirloom Bible that has been in his family for more than a century, Biden took the oath of office administered by US Chief Justice John Roberts that binds the president to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States”.
READ FULL STORY
President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and family, walk near the White House during a Presidential Escort to the White House, Wednesday. (AP Photo )
President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and family, walk near the White House during a Presidential Escort to the White House, Wednesday. (AP Photo )
us presidential

Joe Biden takes the helm, appeals for unity to take on crises

AP, Washington
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:32 AM IST
Joe Biden was eager to go big early, with an ambitious first 100 days including a push to speed up the distribution of Covid-19 vaccinations
READ FULL STORY
US President Joe Biden walks to the podium to swear in presidential appointees in a virtual ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House.(Reuters Photo )
US President Joe Biden walks to the podium to swear in presidential appointees in a virtual ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House.(Reuters Photo )
us presidential

'Going home': Joe Biden's surreal walk to the White House

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:26 AM IST
Joe Biden popped the surreality of the moment with a quip as he made the short walk to the White House with Jill, followed closely by Vice President Kamala Harris and her family.
READ FULL STORY
U.S. President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, after his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner(REUTERS)
U.S. President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, after his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner(REUTERS)
us presidential

Prez Joe Biden looks to galvanize Covid fight, vaccinations as he takes office

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:51 AM IST
Joe Biden's first moves are intended to mark a sharp change from the Trump administration's Covid-19 pandemic response.
READ FULL STORY
President Joe Biden looks up as he signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP)
President Joe Biden looks up as he signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP)
us presidential

US Prez Joe Biden says Donald Trump wrote him 'very generous letter'

AFP
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:57 AM IST
It was unclear until Wednesday whether Trump would maintain the tradition of outgoing presidents leaving notes for their successors, after he opted to skip Biden's inauguration.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
In one of his first acts as president, Biden signed an executive action ending restrictions on travel and immigration from some predominantly Muslim countries.(Unsplash)
In one of his first acts as president, Biden signed an executive action ending restrictions on travel and immigration from some predominantly Muslim countries.(Unsplash)
world news

Biden reverses Trump travel ban, halts wall construction

Bloomberg, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:17 PM IST
President Joe Biden on Wednesday began reversing Donald Trump’s immigration policies, part of an aggressive push to roll back some of the most controversial actions of his predecessor and chart a new course for the nation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th presidential inauguration in Washington, DC on the West Front of the US Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. - During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden became the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch / POOL / AFP)(AFP)
US President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th presidential inauguration in Washington, DC on the West Front of the US Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. - During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden became the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch / POOL / AFP)(AFP)
world news

EU Parliament President invites Joe Biden to speak at plenary session in future

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:00 PM IST
David Sassoli also welcomed Biden's decision to return the United States to the Paris Climate Accord and the World Health Organization (WHO).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kamala Harris also highlighted how Martin Luther King Jr fought for racial and economic justice.(HT_PRINT)
Kamala Harris also highlighted how Martin Luther King Jr fought for racial and economic justice.(HT_PRINT)
world news

'Even in dark times, we not only dream, we do': says Kamala Harris

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:57 PM IST
Kamala Harris, 56, made history on Wednesday when she was sworn in as the first female, first black and first Asian-American US vice-president.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health care workers transport a patient at the Royal London Hospital, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain(REUTERS)
Health care workers transport a patient at the Royal London Hospital, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain(REUTERS)
world news

On Britain's Covid-19 frontline, medics and patients fight for life

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:55 PM IST
The latest Covid-19 wave has led to younger patients filling hospital wards and fewer of the sickest people responding to treatment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Biden, like many other Catholic politicians, has said he is personally against abortion but cannot impose his position on others.(REUTERS)
Biden, like many other Catholic politicians, has said he is personally against abortion but cannot impose his position on others.(REUTERS)
world news

Pope urges US reconciliation as bishops call out Joe Biden on abortion

Reuters, Vatican City
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:44 PM IST
Gomez praised Biden for what he called the new president's "moving witness" on how his faith brought him solace in times of tragedy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kashmiri Hindu migrants shout slogans against Jammu and Kashmir government during a protest in Jammu in 2020. (HT file photo)
Kashmiri Hindu migrants shout slogans against Jammu and Kashmir government during a protest in Jammu in 2020. (HT file photo)
world news

Two Canadian MPs join commemoration of Kashmiri Hindu exodus

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Vinod JanardhananAnirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:47 PM IST
Getting such support from MPs for the first time has enthused members of the community in Canada who hope that a motion would soon be tabled in Canada’s Parliament to acknowledge the violence and persecution the community.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deer gather at a depot used to store pipes for the planned Keystone XL oil pipeline in Gascoyne, North Dakota. (Reuters file)
Deer gather at a depot used to store pipes for the planned Keystone XL oil pipeline in Gascoyne, North Dakota. (Reuters file)
world news

Canada disappointed at US move to revoke Keystone pipeline permit

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:45 PM IST
Rescinding the permission given by his predecessor Donald Trump was among the campaign promises made by Biden and was among the first actions he took after being sworn in as president on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Joe Biden took the presidential oath standing on the steps of the US Capitol, the building complex that had been attacked two weeks earlier by a pro-Trump mob seeking to overturn his victory.
Joe Biden took the presidential oath standing on the steps of the US Capitol, the building complex that had been attacked two weeks earlier by a pro-Trump mob seeking to overturn his victory.
world news

Joe Biden to unveil Covid plan on first full day in office

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:08 PM IST
Biden was sworn in as the 46th US president on Wednesday, delivering a calming call to heal a nation riven by festering divisions that had grown deeper under four years of Donald Trump.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gestures toward a reporter while speaking at the State Department in Washington. (AP file)
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gestures toward a reporter while speaking at the State Department in Washington. (AP file)
world news

Angry China sanctioned Pompeo, 27 Trump officials as Biden took oath

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:56 PM IST
Chinese foreign ministry’s move seemed to signal Beijing’s anger against Pompeo who on his final day in office said that China had committed genocide against Uighur Muslims
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on January 20 in Washington, DC. (AP)
President Joe Biden signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on January 20 in Washington, DC. (AP)
world news

On day one, Biden takes US back to Paris climate accord, World Health Organization

By Yashwant Raj , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:18 AM IST
Biden signed 15 executive orders in all. The first — of the three he signed in the presence of reporters — mandated masks on federal property and inter-state transportation, launching a “100 Day Masking Challenge”, reaffirming the highest property he is according to combating the Covid-19 epidemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian-American Neera Tanden, nominated by Biden as the Director of Office of Management and Budget at the White House, said she is honored to be part of the Biden-Harris administration.(AP)
Indian-American Neera Tanden, nominated by Biden as the Director of Office of Management and Budget at the White House, said she is honored to be part of the Biden-Harris administration.(AP)
world news

Indian-American lawmakers say Biden, Harris will heal America

PTI, New York
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:43 AM IST
Congressman Ro Khanna, who represents California’s 17th Congressional District, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, said he cannot stress “what an amazing moment this is for our community and for the multi-racial democracy in America.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for national intelligence director Avril Haines arrives for a confirmation hearing before the Senate intelligence committee.(AP)
President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for national intelligence director Avril Haines arrives for a confirmation hearing before the Senate intelligence committee.(AP)
world news

Avril Haines is first official member of President Joe Biden's cabinet

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:35 AM IST
The US Senate on Wednesday (local time) confirmed Haines for director of national intelligence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Joe Biden taking oath as US President during the 59th presidential inauguration in Washington, DC.(Bloomberg)
Joe Biden taking oath as US President during the 59th presidential inauguration in Washington, DC.(Bloomberg)
world news

Taiwan's 'de-facto' ambassador to US attends Joe Biden's inauguration

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:29 AM IST
Taiwan's foreign ministry said it was the first time an inauguration committee had formally invited the country's representative in Washington.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Authorities are asking people to stay home during the Lunar New Year holidays in February as part of the efforts to prevent another debilitating outbreak.(REUTERS)
Authorities are asking people to stay home during the Lunar New Year holidays in February as part of the efforts to prevent another debilitating outbreak.(REUTERS)
world news

China to impose virus testing on Lunar New Year travellers, cases rising

Reuters, Shanghai/beijing
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:05 AM IST
Millions of residents in Hebei province surrounding Beijing, the northeastern Jilin province and Heilongjiang have been put into lockdown in recent weeks amid what is the worst wave of new infections since March 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Biden will propose a broad immigration overhaul on his first day as president, including a shortened pathway to U.S. citizenship for undocumented migrants - a complete reversal from Donald Trump's immigration restrictions and crackdowns, but one that faces major roadblocks in Congress. Photographer: Patrick Semansky/AP Photo/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Biden will propose a broad immigration overhaul on his first day as president, including a shortened pathway to U.S. citizenship for undocumented migrants - a complete reversal from Donald Trump's immigration restrictions and crackdowns, but one that faces major roadblocks in Congress. Photographer: Patrick Semansky/AP Photo/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
world news

Biden bets big on immigration changes in opening move

AP, San Diego
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:03 AM IST
The new president dispelled any belief that his policies would resemble those of former President Barack Obama, who promised a sweeping bill his first year in office but waited five years while logging more than 2 million deportations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP