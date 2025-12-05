Which city beats Chicago for worst traffic in the world? New rankings break down global traffic trends

Traffic congestion is worsening across much of the world, and a new international report shows the reality of the problem. According to the newly released INRIX 2025 Global Traffic Scorecard, cities from the United States to Europe to Asia saw significant slowdowns this year, though one metropolitan hub stands out above the rest. INRIX data shows drivers in Istanbul lost 118 hours to traffic in 2025.(Pixabay)

The report, covering 36 countries and nearly 1,000 cities, found that Istanbul is the world’s most congested city.

INRIX data shows drivers there lost 118 hours to traffic in 2025, a 12% surge from the previous year, reported FTN News. Travel delays continue to mount as economic growth, population increases, and infrastructure limits strain the city’s road network.

Istanbul’s ranking places it ahead of major global hubs, including Chicago, which posted the second-highest congestion level internationally.

Chicago most congested city in the US

In the United States, Chicago has overtaken New York City as the most gridlocked city, according to INRIX. Drivers in Chicago lost 112 hours to traffic in 2025. Morning Star reported the ranking places the city ahead of New York, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and Boston.

The delays aren’t cheap either. Chicago’s congestion alone cost drivers $2,063 each this year.

Nationwide, congestion rose in 254 of the 290 US cities studied as commuting patterns continued to shift back toward pre-pandemic levels. While more than three-quarters of U.S. residents still commute by car, public transit use remains 22% below 2019 levels, according to Morning Star.

How did Europe perform?

While congestion climbed across much of Europe, the report found that London and Paris were rare exceptions. Both cities saw delays stay the same or decline, with INRIX attributing London’s drop to policy changes that reduced traffic volumes.

Still, London remains one of the most congested major cities in the region.

Elsewhere in Europe, delays rose sharply. Germany saw congestion increase in 62 cities, with Cologne claiming the top spot nationwide and German commuters collectively losing 329 million hours to traffic in 2025, reported FTN News.

Ultimately, the INRIX 2025 Global Traffic Scorecard shows that 62% of studied cities saw congestion worsen this year.