White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the US hopes the WHO can move into a more transparent investigation of the origins of the Covid pandemic.(REUTERS)
world news

White House says cannot confirm report on Covid origins, needs more information

Three researchers from China's Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) sought hospital care in November 2019, a month before China reported the first cases of Covid-19, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing a US intelligence report.
Reuters | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 10:32 PM IST

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday the United States could not confirm a Wall Street Journal report on the origins of Covid-19 and needed more information.

Psaki said the United States hopes the World Health Organization can move into a more transparent investigation of the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.


