White House says will take more precautions to protect staff around Donald Trump

world

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 21:33 IST

The White House will take more precautions to protect staff around President Donald Trump following his positive test for Covid-19 last week, White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah told Fox News.

“We always take precautions at events we host, and I certainly think in light of the President’s positive test and the First Lady, we’re going to take even more for the time being to protect essential staff around him,” Farah said.

Asked by reporters if Trump would speak on Tuesday, Farah said they would hear from him in some form, though she declined to answer when asked if he planned a televised address.