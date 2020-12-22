e-paper
WHO calls meeting on new virus variant, European chief says

The Geneva-based body has cautioned against major alarm over the variant, saying it was a normal part of a pandemic’s evolution and praising Britain for detecting it.

world Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 16:32 IST
Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Geneva
WHO Regional Director Hans Kluge said on Twitter that Limiting travel to contain spread is prudent until better info is available
WHO Regional Director Hans Kluge said on Twitter that Limiting travel to contain spread is prudent until better info is available (AP)
         

The World Health Organization (WHO) will convene a meeting of members to discuss strategies to counter a new, more infectious coronavirus strain that emerged in Britain, its European chief said on Tuesday.

He did not give a date for the meeting.

“Limiting travel to contain spread is prudent until we have better info. Supply chains for essential goods & essential travel should remain possible,” WHO Regional Director Hans Kluge said on Twitter, urging increased preventive measures.

The Geneva-based body has cautioned against major alarm over the variant, saying it was a normal part of a pandemic’s evolution and praising Britain for detecting it.

In a statement on Tuesday, the WHO repeated that there was not yet enough information to determine whether the new variant could affect vaccine efficacy, saying researching was ongoing.

