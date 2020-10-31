e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / WHO closely following situation in Greece, Turkey after deadly earthquake

WHO closely following situation in Greece, Turkey after deadly earthquake

Earlier in the day, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit Turkey’s western Izmir province and parts of the Greek islands in the vicinity. Greek seismologists said the magnitude reached 6.9. Multiple casualties and fatalities are being reported by the two countries as crisis control works continue.

world Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 05:56 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Geneva
Two children were found dead under a collapsed wall in the Greek Island of Samos. The search operation continues.
Two children were found dead under a collapsed wall in the Greek Island of Samos. The search operation continues.(REUTERS)
         

The World Health Organization (WHO) is closely monitoring the situation in Greece and Turkey, where powerful quakes struck earlier in the day, and stands ready to provide assistance, if necessary, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday.

Earlier in the day, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit Turkey’s western Izmir province and parts of the Greek islands in the vicinity. Greek seismologists said the magnitude reached 6.9. Multiple casualties and fatalities are being reported by the two countries as crisis control works continue.

“I want to start by noting that WHO is closely following the unfolding situation in Greece and Turkey after the earthquake today. We will work with the two countries to ensure that emergency medical care is provided for those in need. Our thoughts are with all those affected,” Tedros told a virtual briefing.

Two children were found dead under a collapsed wall in the Greek Island of Samos. The search operation continues.

The death toll from the quake in Izmir has reached 12 at the time of the writing and 419 people were confirmed injured. Numerous buildings have collapsed and rescue teams are still underway sorting out the rubble.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Alarm over new Covid-19 cases in Delhi; Centre may step in
Alarm over new Covid-19 cases in Delhi; Centre may step in
AIIMS to submit proposal for phase 3 trials of Covaxin next week
AIIMS to submit proposal for phase 3 trials of Covaxin next week
De-radicalised twice, Pune woman went back to IS: NIA
De-radicalised twice, Pune woman went back to IS: NIA
Covid-19: Third American wave breaking all records
Covid-19: Third American wave breaking all records
Air quality still ‘very poor’; watchdog will take shape next week
Air quality still ‘very poor’; watchdog will take shape next week
US passes 9 million reported coronavirus cases: Johns Hopkins
US passes 9 million reported coronavirus cases: Johns Hopkins
Covid update: Taiwan case-free for 200 days; WHO-China meet; ‘masks as vaccine’
Covid update: Taiwan case-free for 200 days; WHO-China meet; ‘masks as vaccine’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In