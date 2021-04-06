IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / WHO does not back vaccination passports for now: Spokeswoman
WHO does not back requiring vaccination passports for entry or exit . (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)(AP)
WHO does not back requiring vaccination passports for entry or exit . (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)(AP)
world news

WHO does not back vaccination passports for now: Spokeswoman

  • WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris said due to uncertainty over whether inoculation prevents transmission of the virus, as well as equity concerns, WHO does not back vaccine passports
READ FULL STORY
Reuters | , Geneva
UPDATED ON APR 06, 2021 03:45 PM IST

The World Health Organization (WHO) does not back requiring vaccination passports for entry or exit, due to uncertainty over whether inoculation prevents transmission of the virus, as well as equity concerns, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

The WHO now expects to review China's Covid-19 vaccines Sinopharm and Sinovac for possible emergency use listing around the end of April, as more data is required, WHO spokewoman Margaret Harris added at a UN news briefing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
world health organisation covid-19 vaccine protocol
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP