Who is Jackie Miller James? Popular influencer wakes up month after medically-induced coma, reunited with her baby

Popular influencer Jackie Miller James, who was placed in a medically induced coma while being treated for an aneurysm, woke up on Sunday, June 2, and was reunited with her baby. This comes over a month after the health and beauty influencer suffered an aneurysm. She was 39 weeks pregnant with her first child at the time. Jackie Miller James, who was placed in a medically induced coma while being treated for an aneurysm, woke up on Sunday, June 2 (jaxandrose/Instagram)

“We are beyond thrilled to share that your loving prayers for Jackie have been working!” a post on Jackie’s Instagram reads. “Jackie is awake and was recently transferred to one of the best neurological rehabilitation hospitals in the country. The doctors have been pleased upon her latest tests, numbers, and evaluations, noting that Jackie is performing above expectations at this stage of her recovery and is progressing more with every passing day.” The family also said that “while Jackie is making wonderful strides, she has an incredibly long road to recovery ahead of her.”

When Jackie’s child was delivered by C-Section, she was in a medically induced coma. A heartbreaking photo posted to her GoFundMe shows the baby placed in her arms at the time. The baby was then hospitalised in a neonatal intensive care unit for 12 days.

Jackie, 35, is married to Austin James. “Jackie & Austin’s baby girl is a constant source of light for the entire family and continues to grow into a happy, healthy, and animated little angel,” the family’s update continues. “Jackie has also recently been reunited with her baby, and spends a great deal of each day with her entire family while in the hospital.”

Who is Jackie Miller James?

Jackie worked for a plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills for six years before becoming a full-time influencer. She previously also worked as a backup dancer for different artists.

After Jackie experienced an aneurysm rupture that led to severe brain bleeding, Austin rushed her to the hospital. She underwent simultaneous emergency C-section and brain surgeries.

A GoFundMe organised by Jackie says, “If Jackie and the baby arrived a few minutes later at the hospital, we likely would have lost both of them. But instead, Jackie is continuing to fight for her life each day and we are optimistic she can beat the odds by surrounding her with the right specialists and methods of therapy. While the road will be long, we are committed to bringing Jackie home to her daughter and husband.”

