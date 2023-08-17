Who is Matiullah Wesa? Angelina Jolie writes open letter in support of the arrested activist

Matiullah Wesa, 30, an Afghanistani education activist was arrested by the Taliban on Monday, March 27, 2023. A prominent campaigner for female education, he has been imprisoned for his protest against banning women's education and was arbitrarily detained by the Taliban's General Directorate of Intelligence while returning from an evening prayer at the mosque. A prominent campaigner for female education, he has been imprisoned for his protest against banning women's education.

People from all around the world, are coming out in support of the activist and one such note of solidarity was received from Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie who penned an open letter in support of his release.

“I thank you for everything that you have done- and will go on to do, I hope- to support equal access to education for every single Afghan child,” wrote Jolie.

“Please know that you are not forgotten. As the proverb says, ”every dark night will end with a light morning," she added.

Matiullah is an Afghan girls' education advocate and the founder of the Pen Path organisation. Founded in 2009, the organisation has more than 2,400 volunteers who help set up local classrooms, find teachers and distribute books and stationery.

He has launched libraries and has helped re-open closed schools in rural Afghanistan.

The Taliban banned female teachers and girls from secondary schools in September 2021, saying the girls would be allowed to return to the schools after “a comprehensive plan has been prepared according to Sharia and Afghan culture.”

Matiullah has been campaigning for girl's right to study since 2021. His last tweet on Monday, the day he was arrested was a photo of women volunteers for PenPath “asking for Islamic rights to education for their daughters.”

On Tuesday, Angelina Jolie asked her Instgram followers to help Matiullah get released from imprisonment.

"@matiullah_wesa is one of many Afghan men who defend the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan. He opposed the decision by the Taliban to ban girls from going to school. Now he is in prison. I've written a letter of support to him today. You can leave your own message @penpathvolunteers," wrote Jolie.

UN's mission in Afghanistan has also highlighted Matiullah's case and called on the Taliban to clarify his whereabouts and his reasons for his detention.

