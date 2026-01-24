Who is Reza Oktovian, Lula Lahfah's boyfriend? Indonesian influencer found dead at 26

Indonesian influencer Lula Lahfah was found dead on January 23 in her South Jakarta apartment. Her boyfriend, Reza Oktovian, a member of the music group Weird Genius, is making headlines for cancelling his January 23 show hours before Lahfah’s death. Reza Oktovian cancels January 23 show hours before the death of his girlfriend Lula Lahfah. (Reza Oktovian | Facebook)

Reza Oktovian a.k.a. Reza Arap is an Indonesian YouTuber, DJ, musician and actor.

Reza Oktovian career Reza, 38, began his career as a gamer on YouTube, where he was well-known for playing comedy, horror, and first-person shooter games. He became one of the pioneers of Indonesian gaming content as his YouTube channel rapidly expanded.

He then diversified into music and co-founded Weird Genius, an Indonesian electronic music group. Weird Genius is known for its viral EDM track “Lathi.” His success as a musician led to frequent collaborations for digital campaigns with global brands.

Reza later garnered recognition for his charitable YouTube channel auction for the Anyo Indonesia Foundation for children's cancer. Throughout his career, Reza has had candid discussions about mental health and support of underrepresented groups.

In 2016, Reza was also featured in the Forbes Indonesia 30 under 30 list. Reza also made his feature film debut as the lead in Adhe Dharmastriya and Fajar Bustomi's "Modus" in the same year.

Relationship with Lula Lahfah Reza and Lula Lahfah's relationship gained public attention on July 20, 2025, according to multiple reports from Indonesian news outlets.

In late 2025, social media posts showed Reza and Lula in a romantic moment where Reza appeared to present Lula with a ring, sparking engagement speculation among fans.

Reza's band, Weird Genius, cancelled its January 23 performance, highlighting in their Instagram post that the "unfortunate news of one of our members." The statement read that the member was "not currently in a prime condition and shape to be on the stage," which was posted just hours before Lahfah's passing.