Who is Tailei Qi? What we know about the accused in University of North Carolina- Chapel Hill shooting incident

University of North Carolina(UNC) at Chapel Hill, was rocked by a shooting incident on Monday in which a PhD student named Tailei Qi has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder of a faculty member. Law enforcement respond to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, after the university locked down and warned of an armed person on campus. (AP)

As per the University's website, UNC Police were notified of shooting happening in Caudill Laboratories on the campus, at 1:02 p.m. on Monday. Police issued an “all clear” to campus at approximately 4:15 p.m.

"I am devastated and saddened by today’s shooting in one of our campus buildings, a place where we conduct our important work of teaching, mentoring and research every day. This shooting damages the trust and safety that we so often take for granted on our campus. We will work to rebuild that trust and safety," read a message from UNC Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz.

On Monday afternoon, Tailei was taken to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office jail. The motive behind the crime is not clear yet.

Meanwhile, UNC have declared Condition 3 in the campus until Tuesday night. All classes have been cancelled.

Who is Tailei Qi?

According to the University's website, Tailei Qi is a applied physical sciences PhD student at UNC at Chapel Hill. According to Tailei's Linkedin profile, he completed his master's degree in science from Louisiana State University. He has also studied from Wuhan University in China.

"Tailei Qi is a graduate student at the department of applied physical sciences, UNC at Chapel Hill. He works on the optically trapped nanoparticle arrays and all kinds of their related fascinating phenomena," reads the description on Tailei's Linkedin profile.

"He likes running and hiking . He was ever an 800m champion and sixth place of 1500m years ago. He plays badminton, tennis and table tennis," reads the description further.

There is a possibility that the suspect was suffering from loneliness. One of his posts on social media platform "X"(formerly Twitter) read: "would like to make some new friends. I am a second-year PhD student, interested in nanoparticle synthesis, optical trapping, self-assembly, spectra analysis, and ML. a bit stupid in daily trifles, very enthusiastic talking about research. Reach me if inerest.”