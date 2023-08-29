News / World News / Who is Tailei Qi? What we know about the accused in University of North Carolina- Chapel Hill shooting incident

Who is Tailei Qi? What we know about the accused in University of North Carolina- Chapel Hill shooting incident

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Aug 30, 2023 12:00 AM IST

On Monday afternoon, Tailei Qi was taken to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office jail. The motive behind the crime is not clear yet.

University of North Carolina(UNC) at Chapel Hill, was rocked by a shooting incident on Monday in which a PhD student named Tailei Qi has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder of a faculty member.

Law enforcement respond to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, after the university locked down and warned of an armed person on campus. (AP)
Law enforcement respond to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, after the university locked down and warned of an armed person on campus. (AP)

As per the University's website, UNC Police were notified of shooting happening in Caudill Laboratories on the campus, at 1:02 p.m. on Monday. Police issued an “all clear” to campus at approximately 4:15 p.m.

"I am devastated and saddened by today’s shooting in one of our campus buildings, a place where we conduct our important work of teaching, mentoring and research every day. This shooting damages the trust and safety that we so often take for granted on our campus. We will work to rebuild that trust and safety," read a message from UNC Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz.

ALSO READ| Keep lying, Nimarata Randhawa: Vivek Ramaswamy's website fact checks Nikki Haley over Israel claim

On Monday afternoon, Tailei was taken to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office jail. The motive behind the crime is not clear yet.

Meanwhile, UNC have declared Condition 3 in the campus until Tuesday night. All classes have been cancelled.

Who is Tailei Qi?

According to the University's website, Tailei Qi is a applied physical sciences PhD student at UNC at Chapel Hill. According to Tailei's Linkedin profile, he completed his master's degree in science from Louisiana State University. He has also studied from Wuhan University in China.

"Tailei Qi is a graduate student at the department of applied physical sciences, UNC at Chapel Hill. He works on the optically trapped nanoparticle arrays and all kinds of their related fascinating phenomena," reads the description on Tailei's Linkedin profile.

"He likes running and hiking . He was ever an 800m champion and sixth place of 1500m years ago. He plays badminton, tennis and table tennis," reads the description further.

There is a possibility that the suspect was suffering from loneliness. One of his posts on social media platform "X"(formerly Twitter) read: "would like to make some new friends. I am a second-year PhD student, interested in nanoparticle synthesis, optical trapping, self-assembly, spectra analysis, and ML. a bit stupid in daily trifles, very enthusiastic talking about research. Reach me if inerest.”

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out