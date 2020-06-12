e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 12, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / WHO says Covid-19 outbreaks add to childbirth death

WHO says Covid-19 outbreaks add to childbirth death

Tedros said the UN health agency recently investigated the risk of mothers spreading the coronavirus to their newborns and concluded that the benefits of breastfeeding outweigh the risks of transmitting the virus, including among women with suspected or confirmed Covid-19.

world Updated: Jun 12, 2020 22:36 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
London
Tedros Adhanom says WHO is also concerned about young people who may be vulnerable to anxiety and depression, noting that in some countries, more than one-third of teens receive mental health help exclusively at school.
Tedros Adhanom says WHO is also concerned about young people who may be vulnerable to anxiety and depression, noting that in some countries, more than one-third of teens receive mental health help exclusively at school.(AFP)
         

The head of the World Health Organization said that as the pandemic accelerates in developing countries, officials are particularly worried about the coronavirus’ disproportionate toll on certain populations, including women at “heightened risk” of dying in childbirth.

Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press briefing on Friday that WHO is especially concerned about “the impact on people who struggle to access health services...women, children and adolescents.” Tedros said the pandemic has overwhelmed health systems in many countries and warned many women have a “heightened risk” of dying in childbirth.

Tedros said the UN health agency recently investigated the risk of mothers spreading the coronavirus to their newborns and concluded that the benefits of breastfeeding outweigh the risks of transmitting the virus, including among women with suspected or confirmed Covid-19.

He says WHO is also concerned about young people who may be vulnerable to anxiety and depression, noting that in some countries, more than one-third of teens receive mental health help exclusively at school.

tags
top news
Trump considers suspending H-1B, L-1 and other work visas, could hit Indians hard
Trump considers suspending H-1B, L-1 and other work visas, could hit Indians hard
PM Modi to meet chief ministers on June 16, 17 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
PM Modi to meet chief ministers on June 16, 17 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
India’s coronavirus cases cross 3 lakh, doubling rate a notch better
India’s coronavirus cases cross 3 lakh, doubling rate a notch better
India-China Major Generals meet for 5th time to ease border tensions
India-China Major Generals meet for 5th time to ease border tensions
India eases travel restrictions for certain foreigners, OCI card holders
India eases travel restrictions for certain foreigners, OCI card holders
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
Man feeds poison laced food to homeless people in California, records their reactions
Man feeds poison laced food to homeless people in California, records their reactions
‘BJP busy in toppling govts, how will they fight Covid?’: Ashok Gehlot
‘BJP busy in toppling govts, how will they fight Covid?’: Ashok Gehlot
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In