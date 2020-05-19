WHO states agree to independent probe of Covid-19 response

world

World Health Organisation member states agreed Tuesday to an independent probe into the UN agency’s Covid-19 response as US criticism mounted over its handling of the pandemic.

Countries taking part in the WHO’s annual assembly, held virtually for the first time, adopted a resolution by consensus calling for an “impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation” of the international response to the crisis, including a probe of WHO actions and “their timelines pertaining to the Covid-19 pandemic”.