WHO still struggling to manage pandemic response
When the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic one year ago, it did so only after weeks of resisting the term and maintaining the highly infectious virus could still be stopped.
A yealr ater, the U.N. agency is still struggling to keep on top of the evolving science of Covid-19, to persuade countries to abandon their nationalistic tendencies and help get vaccines where they're needed most.
WHO waved its first big warning flag on January 30, 2020, by calling the outbreak an international health emergency.
Only when WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared a “pandemic” six weeks later, on March 11, did most governments take action, experts say. By then, it was too late, and the virus had reached every continent except Antarctica.
The agency made some costly missteps along the way: It advised people against wearing masks for months and asserted that Covid-19 wasn't widely spread in the air. It also declined to publicly call out countries — particularly China — for mistakes that senior WHO officials grumbled about privately.
Globally, there's been 118 million coronavirus cases and 2.6 million confirmed deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The United States leads the world with 29 million cases and more than 529,000 deaths.
Biden vows normal I-Day for US amid global spikes
Quad launches move to rollout 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by 2022
- The Quad Summit was also the first plurilateral engagement for US President Joe Biden since he assumed office in January, and he said a free and open Indo-Pacific was essential to the future of all four countries.
Refrain from forming ‘exclusive cliques’: China on Quad summit
Google slams Microsoft over support for media antitrust bill
Covid-19: WHO chief says situation in Brazil 'deeply concerning'
Britain urges citizens to leave Myanmar as violence against protesters mounts
Farmers’ issue ‘absolutely, totally’ a matter for India: UK minister
'Free and open' Indo-Pacific essential for all, says Biden
US lawmakers Nadler, Ocasio-Cortez call on New York governor Cuomo to resign
- The Democratic governor has denied he ever touched anyone inappropriately and has said he’s sorry if he ever made anyone uncomfortable.
'Will hike budget deficit further': Italy PM Draghi on plan to boost economy
Explained: Mexico’s landmark move to legalise marijuana, possible impact on US
- Mexican president has backed the bill, saying it would help the government curb drug-related violence which claims thousands of lives every year.
NYC prosecutor overseeing probe against Trump probe says won't seek reelection
Memo banning Afghan girls from singing prompts #IAmMySong protest
- #IAmMySong is gaining traction on Twitter, with some Afghan girls singing their favorite tunes for the camera and calls popping up for petitions to oppose the directive.
Cooperation between countries should not 'target' third party: China
Saudi King Salman sacks hajj and umrah minister in royal decrees
- "Mohammed Saleh ben Taher Benten, Minister of Haj and Umrah shall be relieved form his position," state news agency said in a tweet
