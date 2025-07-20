Who was Prince Al-Waleed, Saudi Arabia’s ‘Sleeping Prince’, who died after 20 years in coma?

Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled Al-Saud, a Saudi royal widely known as the “Sleeping Prince” after spending 20 years in a coma following a devastating car crash in London, has died at the age of 36. Saudi Arabia’s “Sleeping Prince” Al-Waleed bin Khaled dies at 36 after 20 years in a coma.(X-@yabaleftonline/@whitenigerian)

Al-Waleed, the eldest son of Prince Khaled bin Talal Al Saud, was just 15 when he was involved in a high-speed accident in 2005 while studying at a military college in the United Kingdom.

The crash caused a brain haemorrhage and internal bleeding, leaving him in a deep coma from which he never recovered.

He was later moved to King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh, where he remained on a ventilator for two decades. Despite the prognosis, Prince Khaled consistently refused to withdraw life support and remained hopeful that his son would one day wake up.

Confirming the death in an emotional post on X, Prince Khaled wrote, “With hearts believing in Allah’s will and decree, and with deep sorrow and sadness, we mourn our beloved son: Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, may Allah have mercy on him, who passed away today.”

He also quoted a verse from the Quran, “O reassured soul, return to your Lord, well-pleased and pleasing [to Him], and enter among My servants and enter My Paradise.”

Over the years, Prince Al-Waleed's case captured widespread attention across Saudi Arabia and the Arab world. His condition became a symbol of faith, resilience, and the unwavering bond between parent and child.

2019 video showed slight movement, but no recovery followed

In 2019, a video shared by the family appeared to show him moving his head and arm, sparking renewed hope, though no meaningful recovery followed.

Earlier this year, rumours falsely circulated on social media claiming he had emerged from his coma. The claims were swiftly denied by the royal family.

News of his death has led to an outpouring of condolences online, with the hashtag “Sleeping Prince” trending in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

“May Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled, rest in peace. Deepest sympathies to his loved ones,” one user wrote.

“Your time on earth was a blessing to your family and the world in general,” said another.