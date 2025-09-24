Who was Sheikh Abdulaziz, Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti PM Modi paid tribute to?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al AlSheikh, who passed away at the age of 82. Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh served as Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti, the top religious authority, from 1999 until his death, succeeding Sheikh Abdulaziz Bin Baz. (File)(X/@HaramainInfo)

“Deepest condolences on the sad demise of the Grand Mufti of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Eminence Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al AlSheikh. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kingdom and its people in this moment of grief,” Modi wrote on X.

Announcing his death on Tuesday, the Saudi Royal Court said, “The Royal Court announced today the passing of Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh.” It confirmed that funeral prayers would be held at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh after the Asr prayer.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, also ordered funeral prayers in absentia at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah, and in all mosques across the Kingdom, news agency ANI reported.

Paying tribute to Sheikh Abdulaziz’s contributions to Islam, the Royal Court stated, "With his passing, the Kingdom and the Islamic world have lost a distinguished scholar." King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman extended their condolences to his family, the Saudi people, and the global Muslim community.

Who was Sheikh Abdulaziz?

• Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh served as Saudi Arabia's Grand Mufti, the top religious authority, from 1999 until his death, succeeding Sheikh Abdulaziz Bin Baz.

• Born on November 30, 1940 in Mecca, he began his religious education early, memorising the Quran and studying Islamic jurisprudence under established scholars. He was a member of the Al ash-Sheikh family, known for its long-standing involvement in Islamic scholarship.

• Sheikh Abdulaziz became a professor at Imam Muhammad ibn Saud University, teaching Islamic jurisprudence to future scholars.

• During his tenure as Grand Mufti, he interpreted Sharia law, issued fatwas on legal and social matters, and promoted unity within the Muslim community across different sects.

• His guidance extended beyond Saudi Arabia, including the Gulf region, where he contributed to interfaith dialogue and cooperation on religious matters.

• Sheikh Abdulaziz also served as head of the Council of Senior Scholars, the General Presidency of Scholarly Research and Ifta, and the Supreme Council of the Muslim World League.

• The funeral prayer is scheduled at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh, a site traditionally used for state funerals.

• Sheikh Abdulaziz’s death prompted reactions from religious leaders across the Islamic world, including the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Dr Shawky Allam, reflecting his role in the broader Muslim community.