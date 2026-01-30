Who was Sonya Massey? Looking back at her fatal 2024 shooting as suspect Sean Grayson gets 20 years in prison

Sonya Massey, a 36-year-old mother of two, was fatally shot in July 2024 over by a former Sangamon County sheriff's deputy, Sean Grayson, at her own home in Illinois. Grayson, on Thursday, was sentenced to maximum 20 years in prison at a Sangamon County court. Sean Grayson was sentenced to 20 years on Thursday, January 29, for the fatal shooting of Sonya Massey in 2024. (AP)

Grayson was originally charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct. The jury ultimately convicted him of second-degree murder in October 2025. At the time, it was a lesser sentence that nonetheless carried a prison sentence of up to 20 years.

During sentencing, Grayson, a white deputy, said that he “made a lot of mistakes that night.” He apologized to Massey's family and stated that he wished he could save Massey's family from the suffering he inflicted and bring her back. He said, “I made terrible decisions that night. I’m sorry.”

Read more: Sean Grayson conviction: Why was Sonya Massey shot by Illinois sheriff's deputy?

Who was Sonya Massey? Sonya Massey, a 36-year-old black woman, was a mother of two and a community member who reportedly struggled with mental health issues.

At around 1 a.m. on July 6, 2024, Massey dialled 911 from her Springfield home to report a suspected prowler outside. Sean Grayson and his partner, Dawson Farley, were the responding deputies. They did not find any intruder.

The deputies entered her home next. Grayson told Farley to move a pot that was on the stove. Rather, Massey went to the stove, got the pot, and teased Grayson for leaving "the hot, steaming water."

The conversation rapidly heated up from this point on. "I rebuke you in the name of Jesus," said Massey.

Grayson yelled at her to put down the pan and pulled out his sidearm. She put down the pot and hid behind a counter. However, she seemed to pick it up once more.

At that point, Grayson shot the 36-year-old single mother in the face. He said in court that he was afraid Massey would burn him.

Read more: Sonya Massey death: Family claims Illinois cops tried to cover up killing

Massey's family lobbied for a maximum sentence Grayson received a life sentence for three charges of first-degree murder. The jury, however, found him guilty of second-degree murder since it is believed that Grayson was in danger, even if that fear was irrational.

Massey's family was not satisfied with the sentence and lobbied for a maximum sentence.

Massey's family members explained how the shooting of Sonya Massey impacted them and how her children have to now grow up without a mother.

Massey's mother, Donna, told the court on January 29 that she now feared calling the police. “Today, I’m afraid to call the police in fear that I might end up like Sonya,” Donna said.

The family cheered loudly when the judge read the sentence, CNN reported.

Summer, Massey's daughter, told reporters that twenty years is insufficient.