Why did Saudi Arabia block nearly 2.7 lakh Muslims from entering Mecca for Hajj?

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have stopped nearly 2,70,000 people from entering Mecca in advance of this year's Hajj pilgrimage, in what officials say is an effort part of a broader initiative to reduce overcrowding and rule out safety risks. Muslim worshippers arrive at a camp housing pilgrims in Mina near Islam's holy city of Mecca on June 3, 2025, ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.(AFP)

Why Saudi Arabia blocked nearly 2.7 lakh pilgrims?

Saudi authorities' action comes as part of a sweeping crackdown on unauthorised access, officials cited in an Associated Press news agency report announced on Sunday.

Officials said the effort is part of a broader initiative to reduce overcrowding and mitigate safety risks during the pilgrimage. The Saudi government pointed to unauthorised participants as a significant factor behind last year’s heat-related fatalities.

By Sunday, 1.4 million (14 lakh) officially registered pilgrims had arrived in Mecca, with more on the way in the coming days. However, the high number of those turned away reflect the immense demand to undertake the Hajj, one of the most sacred obligations in Islam.

Massive fine for unauthorised entry for Hajj

Strict measures are in place to deter unauthorised participation, including fines up to $5,000, deportation, and other penalties. The rules apply to all, including Saudi citizens and residents.

At a press conference in Mecca, Lt. Gen. Mohammed Al-Omari detailed the scale of enforcement efforts, saying, “The pilgrim is in our sight, and anyone who disobeys is in our hands.”

More than 23,000 residents have already been penalised for breaking Hajj regulations, and licenses have been revoked from 400 Hajj service companies, officials said.

The Hajj, a five-day series of religious rites in Mecca, is a once-in-a-lifetime duty for Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it. But in recent years, extreme heat and safety concerns have cast a shadow over the event.

To ensure security and safety, Saudi Arabia’s civil defense announced the deployment of drones at this year’s pilgrimage. The drones will assist with surveillance, crowd monitoring, and even fire extinguishing.

Historically, the Hajj has drawn over 2 million (20 lakh) people annually and has at times been marred by deadly stampedes, fires, and other accidents.