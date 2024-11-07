Why Indian-Americans Are Breaking from the Democrats

For Vice President Kamala Harris, the Indian-American vote should have been a slam dunk. Her Indian heritage seemed like a natural bridge to a community with historically strong Democratic ties. But this election revealed a surprising shift in Indian-American loyalties—a change that ultimately contributed to a sweeping victory for former President Donald Trump. The story of Indian-Americans reflects what’s happening across America: a reaction to what many see as a Democratic focus on progressive social agendas over practical concerns like economic stability, national security, and family values. Indian-Americans, like many across the US, are increasingly uneasy with what they perceive as the Democratic Party’s fixation on progressive social issues over pragmatic, results-oriented policies. (ANI)

A recent Carnegie Endowment survey starkly illustrates this changing allegiance. From 2020 to 2024, the percentage of Indian-Americans identifying as Democrats dropped from 56% to just 47%, while support for Trump surged from 22% to 31%. This shift is particularly pronounced among younger Indian-American men, who might have been expected to rally around Harris’s candidacy. Instead, they’re leading a generational realignment, pushing back against Democratic policies they feel have drifted from core priorities that resonate with them.

Indian-Americans, like many across the US, are increasingly uneasy with what they perceive as the Democratic Party’s fixation on progressive social issues over pragmatic, results-oriented policies. Their focus appears to prioritise symbolic inclusivity over pressing issues like economic growth, national security, and family cohesion. For a community rooted in hard work, education, and family unity, this shift feels like a departure from the values that have been central to their success in America.

Adding to this sense of disconnect is Harris’s approach to her heritage. Unlike candidates like Vivek Ramaswamy, who has embraced his Hindu identity, or Vice President designate JD Vance, a devout Christian whose wife is proudly Hindu, Harris has often distanced herself from the Indian-American community and her mother’s religion. Many Indian-Americans, who had hoped for a deeper cultural connection from someone with shared roots, have been disappointed. Harris’s approach, some feel, lacks the genuine cultural pride expressed by leaders like Ramaswamy and Vance’s wife, coming across instead as shallow symbolism.

As legal immigrants who followed a rigorous process, Indian-Americans generally support merit-based immigration but are wary of what they see as the Democratic Party’s lenient stance on illegal immigration. Many waited years—sometimes decades—to gain legal status and are troubled by seeing people crossing the border illegally, receiving refuge, social benefits, and work permits. Additionally, the Democrats have repeatedly leveraged the status of skilled workers stuck in the lengthy immigration backlog to push for citizenship pathways for undocumented immigrants. This frustration is shared by many Americans who believe in a fair, lawful process and feel that the current approach undermines these principles.

Further alienating Indian-Americans is the Biden administration’s alignment with liberal Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on issues related to Khalistani separatists. For Indian-Americans with close ties to India, the US administration’s stance on groups critical of India’s sovereignty—groups that have been linked to airline bombings and thousands of killings—feels like a betrayal of shared values. This sentiment echoes among Americans who see the Democrats as lacking resolve on global security issues. National security isn’t theoretical for Indian-Americans with memories of terrorist attacks in India, nor for Americans who vividly recall 9/11.

Like the broader American electorate, Indian-Americans are pragmatic voters who value practical solutions over divisive rhetoric. The Democratic Party’s emphasis on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies, while well-intentioned, has raised concerns within the community. For many Indian-Americans, DEI is seen as sidelining essential issues like economic opportunity, public safety, and education in favour of identity-focused initiatives. This sentiment isn’t unique to Indian-Americans; Americans across the country feel disillusioned by a social agenda that seems to prioritise identity over merit and practical competence.

Nearly every Indian-American I know, especially those in technology, has been rethinking their political stance because of these shifting priorities. Personally, I have always voted Democrat, and when Harris was nominated, I even tweeted, “With a Black/Indian woman as a potential president, all I can say is that she had me at hello.” But the sentiment didn’t last, and I couldn’t bring myself to support Harris in the elections—because I consider patriotism, economic opportunity, and personal freedom to be more than talking points—they are core values. We want leaders who champion these values in action, not just words.

With a population of over 4.8 million and concentrations in key battleground states, Indian-Americans are an increasingly influential constituency in future elections. Both parties have recognised this, ramping up their outreach. But the Democratic Party now faces a critical challenge: reconnecting with a community that was once a bedrock of support. Token representation won’t suffice; Indian-Americans, like all Americans, demand leaders who will address their real, everyday concerns.

(Vivek Wadhwa is CEO, Vionix Biosciences.The views expressed are personal)