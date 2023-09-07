Why is 'Bud Light Liberty Safe' trending on Twitter

Twitter users have decided to ban or cancel Liberty Safe, a leading gun-safe manufacturing company from Utah. The company was recently involved in a scandal where it shared the code of a person's safe with the FBI, whereas, it has always primed itself as being a vault of people's personal information. Time to Bud Light Liberty Safe!- commented a Twitter user.

FBI had an arrest warrant against an Arkansas man Nathan Hughes. The company provided the FBI with the access code of Nathan's safe when asked for it. The FBI had been actively searching for people who were linked to the January 6 riots and this raid was apparently linked to it.

The company mentioned in its statement that it had no prior information on the details surrounding the case, and people have lost all their trust in its name and worth.

Why is Liberty Safe being Bud Lighted?

The company that is apparently “devoted” to protecting its customer's privacy has breached the trust of its customers.

Many believe that sharing the access code of the safe was not justified just because of a search warrant. The same should have been done, if the person had been proved guilty.

It is being compared to Bud Light because according to Twitterati, the beer company sold off its customer base when it collaborated with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, a move that many were uncomfortable and unhappy with.

Therefore, when political commentator Colin Rugg wrote, “We have officially found the Bud Light of gun safes,” he began a similar movement of cancel culture against Liberty Safe. This move has resulted in the now popular hashtag #BudLightLibertySafe.