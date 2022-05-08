Home / World News / Why is Imran Khan's 'lighting is everything' video going viral? Watch
Why is Imran Khan's 'lighting is everything' video going viral? Watch

Imran Khan engaged in some chitchat before his speech and his comment on videography is now viral. 
A behind-the-scene video of Imran Khan is going viral on Twitter.
A behind-the-scene video of Imran Khan is going viral on Twitter. (AFP)
Updated on May 08, 2022 04:04 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

A purported video of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan engaging in some light-hearted exchange before a speech has gone viral on social media as Twitter users can't get enough of the cricketer-turned-politician talking about photography. The video has been shared on Twitter by Pakistan-based journalists and people are using Imran Khan's 'light is everything' as a quotable quote in various ways.

Here's the video

 

So, here's what happened: As Imran Khan was preparing for a speech, he talked about some of the interviews and their visual output. Talking about his recent interview with Pakistani actor Shaan Shahid on HUM News, Imran Khan expressed his opinion that he did not like the lighting of the interview. "Check everything," he said urging the technicians to make it "look professional". "Shaan's one was very bad. The photography was bad," he said

Imran Khan’s video with ‘donkey’ comment is going viral. Watch

"See, lighting is everything. If the lighting is not right..." Imran Khan said as he was interrupted by a question from a member of the team. Then he says, "So, where should I start' visibly preparing for his speech.

So why is this going viral? Social media users have found Imran Khan's 'lighting is everything' hilarious. They started posting the quote 'lighting is everything' on people's photos as well.

 

 

Meanwhile, the interview that he referred to, the lighting of which was apparently bad, was a one-hour interview of the former prime minister telecast on HUM news on May 4. In the interview, Imran Khan talked about politics, opposition, family, children, wife Bushra Bibi etc.

imran khan
