e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Will children be able to get Covid-19 vaccines?

Will children be able to get Covid-19 vaccines?

The Pfizer vaccine authorized in the US this month is for people 16 and older. Testing began in October in children as young as 12 and is expected to take several more months.

world Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 14:48 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
A child has lentil and rice for lunch at a village in Banda District, Uttar Pradesh.
A child has lentil and rice for lunch at a village in Banda District, Uttar Pradesh.(Bloomberg)
         

Will children be able to get Covid-19 vaccines?

Not until there’s enough data from studies in different age groups, which will stretch well into next year.

The Pfizer vaccine authorized in the US this month is for people 16 and older. Testing began in October in children as young as 12 and is expected to take several more months. The Food and Drug Administration will have to decide when there’s enough data to allow emergency use in this age group.

Depending on the results, younger children may be enrolled for study as well.

Moderna, which is expected to become the second Covid-19 vaccine greenlit in the US, began enrolling study participants ages 12 to 17 this month, and will track them for a year. Testing in children younger than 12 is expected to start in early 2021.

It is uncertain if the results on younger children will come in time for vaccinations to begin before the next school year.

Positive outcomes in adult studies are reassuring and suggest it is safe to proceed in testing kids, said Dr. Buddy Creech, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University and director of its vaccine research program.

Even though children usually don’t get very sick from Covid-19, they can spread the virus to others, said Dr. Robert Frenck, who is the lead researcher for Pfizer’s study in kids at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. At least 1.6 million youth have been infected, 8,000 have been hospitalized and 162 have died from the virus, he noted.

“It’s really important, not only for themselves but also for society,” Frenck said.

tags
top news
‘Blatant misuse of power,’ says Mamata on MHA’s fresh letter on IPS officers
‘Blatant misuse of power,’ says Mamata on MHA’s fresh letter on IPS officers
‘Protest a constitutional right but...’: SC observation on farmers’ stir
‘Protest a constitutional right but...’: SC observation on farmers’ stir
Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19
Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19
SC dismisses UP govt plea challenging release of Kafeel Khan
SC dismisses UP govt plea challenging release of Kafeel Khan
Rafale’s deep-strike cruise missile gets an upgrade for targets in mountains
Rafale’s deep-strike cruise missile gets an upgrade for targets in mountains
Can farm laws be put on hold for the time being, asks CJI | 10 points
Can farm laws be put on hold for the time being, asks CJI | 10 points
WhatsApp to stop working on these Android and iOS phones in 2021
WhatsApp to stop working on these Android and iOS phones in 2021
‘Learn from Sri Lanka’: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat cautions Nepal on ties with China
‘Learn from Sri Lanka’: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat cautions Nepal on ties with China
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In