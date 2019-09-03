‘Will give you visas at airport’: Imran Khan’s promise to Sikh pilgrims

world

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 10:34 IST

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that his government would issue multiple and on-arrival visas to Sikh pilgrims coming from India and abroad and provide them maximum possible facilities during their visit to the holy sites.

“I assure that you will be issued multiple visas... This is our responsibility. We will facilitate you rather will give you visas at airport,” The News International quoted Khan as saying on Monday while addressing the International Sikh Convention at the Governor House here.

“(We) will give you multiple visa to facilitate your journey,” he added.

The convention was attended by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, federal and provincial cabinet members, and Sikh pilgrims from the UK, the US, Canada, Europe and other countries.

The Prime Minister said after coming into power, his government realized the difficulties faced by foreigners to get Pakistani visas intending to visit the country for pilgrimage or tourism.

“Though our government has changed the visa regime, the mindset of creating hurdles will gradually diminish,” he added.

Monday was the last day of the Convention which began on August 31 on the initiative of the Punjab Governor aimed at inviting suggestions regarding preparations for the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, at the gurdwara in Kartarpur Sahib in November.

Indian Sikh pilgrims along with thousand others from across the world will visit the gurdwara in Pakistan’s Punjab province, where Guru Nanak Dev spent his final days.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed)

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 10:21 IST