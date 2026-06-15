'Will not compromise': Why Israel is against the peace deal between US and Iran

The peace deal between the United States and Iran has been welcomed worldwide, with hopes for peace in West Asia and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. However, Israel doesn't seem to be happy with the announcement. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote to elect Israel's next state comptroller at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, June 3, 2026. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (REUTERS)

The war in West Asia broke out on February 28, after the US and Israel launched a joint attack against Iran. Over the next three months, Gulf nations saw themselves embroiled in the conflict due to Iranian attacks on US bases.

Furthermore, Israel and Hezbollah also renewed attacks on one another, spilling the conflict over into Lebanon. Track the latest on the US-Iran war

With the memorandum of understanding set to be signed on Friday in Switzerland, several Israeli leaders have taken to the social media platform X, speaking out against the deal.

Among all the comments, the most prominent one is from Israeli defence minister Israeli Katz, who has stated that Tel Aviv stands ready to retaliate with "full force" if Iran attacks the state over its ongoing military campaign in Lebanon.

'Will not compromise on security' Since the announcement, Israeli ministers, especially from Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right coalition, have stated that the agreement, announced by Trump, will not be applicable to Israel.

"Trump's agreement does not bind us. Israel is not subject to the United States, and we are an independent and sovereign nation!," wrote national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on X.

Adding its gratitude to the US and Trump, Ben-Gvir stated that the "State of Israel is not a banana republic."

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"We are not partners to this agreement that does not ensure our security, and it does not bind us in any way. We must not compromise on anything less than the dismantling of Hezbollah, we must not withdraw from any territory that our fighters have captured and cleared of terror infrastructure, we must not return to a situation where thousands of terrorists sit on the fences of northern settlements, and certainly we must not remain silent for a moment in the face of fire directed at the State of Israel," the far-right minister added further.

Finance minister Bezalel Smotrich also added that the agreement between the US and Iran is "bad for Israel and the free world."

"We will have to continue the campaign to topple the regime ourselves and in creative ways, and ensure that Iran will never have nuclear weapons," he wrote on X.