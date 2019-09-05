New Delhi -°C
‘Will take UK out of EU on October 31 if I am still prime minister’, says Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would take Britain out of the European Union on October 31 if he was still prime minister, proposing to hold a national election on October 15.world Updated: Sep 05, 2019 00:50 IST
London
Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would take Britain out of the European Union on October 31 if he was still prime minister, proposing to hold a national election on October 15.
“If I am still prime minister after Tuesday the 15th of October then we will leave on the 31st of October with, I hope, a much better deal,” Johnson told parliament during a debate on whether to hold an election.
