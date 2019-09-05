e-paper
Thursday, Sep 05, 2019

‘Will take UK out of EU on October 31 if I am still prime minister’, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would take Britain out of the European Union on October 31 if he was still prime minister, proposing to hold a national election on October 15.

world Updated: Sep 05, 2019 00:50 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions session in the House of Commons in London, Britain September 4, 2019.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions session in the House of Commons in London, Britain September 4, 2019.(Handout via Reuters )
         

Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would take Britain out of the European Union on October 31 if he was still prime minister, proposing to hold a national election on October 15.

“If I am still prime minister after Tuesday the 15th of October then we will leave on the 31st of October with, I hope, a much better deal,” Johnson told parliament during a debate on whether to hold an election.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 00:47 IST

