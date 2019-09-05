‘Will take UK out of EU on October 31 if I am still prime minister’, says Boris Johnson

world

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 00:50 IST

Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would take Britain out of the European Union on October 31 if he was still prime minister, proposing to hold a national election on October 15.

“If I am still prime minister after Tuesday the 15th of October then we will leave on the 31st of October with, I hope, a much better deal,” Johnson told parliament during a debate on whether to hold an election.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 00:47 IST