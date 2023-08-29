'Will the real slim shady': Eminem to Vivek Ramaswamy, ‘stop rapping my songs’

Rap star Eminem asked Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy to stop using his songs. Eminem made the request via performing rights organisation BMI in a letter more than a week after the presidential hopeful delivered an impromptu performance of Lose Yourself at the Iowa State Fair as he vies to unseat former US president Donald Trump as the presumed 2024 Republican nominee. US entrepreneur and 2024 Presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy raps after doing a Fair Side Chat with Governor Kim Reynolds, at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa.(AFP)

A spokeswoman for Vivek Ramaswamy said that he will comply with the request by Eminem. In the letter, the company said that they had "received a communication from" Eminem objecting to the Republican's use of his "musical compositions". "BMI will consider any performance of the Eminem works by the Vivek 2024 campaign from this date forward to be a material breach" of its licence, it added.

Referring to an Eminem lyric, campaign spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said, "Vivek just got on the stage and cut loose. To the American people's chagrin, we will have to leave the rapping to the real slim shady."

Vivek Ramaswamy said on X, formally known as Twitter, referring to more of Eminem's lyrics, “Will The REAL Slim Shady Please Stand Up? He didn't just say what I think he did, did he?"

Earlier the Indian-American US election candidate said that there is nothing more racist than predicting someone’s viewpoints with their skin colour.

Vivek Ramaswamy said, “Congresswoman @AyannaPressley says “we don’t need any more brown faces that don’t want to be a brown voice.” There’s nothing more racist than to assume the color of someone’s skin predicts something about the content of their viewpoints. Time to end the weaponization of race."

“I stand by what I said to provoke an open and honest discussion in this country because there is a gap, Dana, between what people will say in private today and what they will say in public. I think we need to close that gap," he added.

“I think we need to have a real, open, honest raw conversation as Americans. That is our path to national unity. And there are many Americans today who are deeply frustrated by the new culture of anti-racism, that’s really racism in new clothing, and we need to have that debate in the open,” he continued.

