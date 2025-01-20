Will the US stock market be open on Donald Trump’s inauguration day?

US stock markets will remain closed on Monday, January 20, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday marked by nationwide acts of community service. US stock markets will be closed on Monday, January 20, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. (Getty Images via AFP)

The US government observes a closure every year on the third Monday of January to pay tribute to Martin Luther King Jr., with this year’s date being January 20.

The holiday is held in honour of King Jr.’s birthday, which occurred on January 15, 1929.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day recognises the civil rights leader’s efforts to combat segregation and racism through peaceful methods.

US stock indices ended higher on Friday, driven by optimism about the strength of the American economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 334.70 points (0.78 per cent) to 43,487.83. The S&P 500 advanced 59.32 points (1.00 per cent) to 5,996.66, while the Nasdaq Composite surged 291.91 points (1.51 per cent) to 19,630.20.