Will Trudeau continue as caretaker PM? Canadian leader answers

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that he will leave office within a week, allowing his successor as leader of the ruling Liberal Party to take charge.

During a press interaction in the town of Kanata, Ontario, Trudeau was asked whether he planned to stay on as caretaker prime minister. He responded simply, “No.”

“I look forward to the transition to my duly elected successor in the coming days or week,” he added.

Next Canadian PM to be chosen soon

The Liberal Party is set to select Trudeau’s successor on Sunday, with former central banker Mark Carney expected to win the leadership race over former Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.

According to Canadian media, the new leader is expected to be sworn in as prime minister by the end of next week.

Trudeau’s remarks came after former US President Donald Trump questioned his intentions on Truth Social. “Believe it or not, despite the terrible job he’s done for Canada, I think that Justin Trudeau is using the tariff problem, which he largely caused, in order to run again for prime minister. So much fun to watch!” Trump posted on Thursday.

In response, Trudeau reflected on his tenure, which began in 2015. His comments carried a valedictory tone as he acknowledged the challenges he had faced.

“These have been complicated times. This is the job I signed up for. This is the job I will continue to do until the very last moment. It comes with the territory to be steady and strong for Canadians,” he said.

He highlighted key challenges during his time in office, including handling Trump’s first term as US president, navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and managing the ongoing crisis in the Middle East. “These years were full of challenges,” he stated.

As Trudeau prepares to leave office, he is also dealing with the ongoing trade dispute with Trump. While tariffs on Canadian exports under the Canada-US-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) were not imposed on Thursday, Trudeau stated that Ottawa would not lift the CA$30 billion (about US$20.98 billion) in retaliatory levies announced earlier in the week.

On Wednesday, Trudeau and Trump had what was described as a “colorful” but “substantive” conversation about the tariffs, lasting over 45 minutes.

However, the next phase of retaliatory tariffs—amounting to an additional CA$125 billion (US$87.41 billion) worth of US imports—will be paused until April 2, when Washington is expected to announce a package of reciprocal measures.

It will be up to Trudeau’s successor to navigate this challenge.