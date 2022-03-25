With counter-attacks, Ukraine has re-occupied towns near Kyiv: UK

In its latest update on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the UK’s ministry of defence said on Friday Ukrainian armed forces have solidified their positions near the nation’s capital, Kyiv. “Ukrainian counter-attacks, and Russian forces falling back on overextended supply lines, has allowed Ukraine to re-occupy towns and defensive positions up to 35 kilometres east of Kyiv,” the UK defence ministry posted on its Twitter handle.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 25 March 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/shZZIe6cBq



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/gdCRYuQvvp — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 25, 2022

It also said the Ukrainian forces are likely to push the Russian troops further away from Kyiv, towards the Hostomel Airfield, adding that in the country’s south, too, the Russians are facing stiff resistance.

Click here for live updates on Russia-Ukraine war

“In the south, Russian forces are still attempting to circumvent Mykolaiv as they look to drive west towards Odesa with their progress being slowed by logistic issues and Ukrainian resistance,” the UK said.

The development, if true, comes as a further setback to Russia which, despite its numerical advantage and technological edge, has, thus far, failed to capture Kyiv. It also comes just days after Ukrainian soldiers guarding the capital pushed Russian soldiers out of Makariv, a suburb in the city.

Also Read | NATO will 'respond' if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine: Biden

Meanwhile, on Thursday, US President Joe Biden arrived in Brussels, Belgium, where he attended an emergency summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and met fellow government heads from the G7 nations, to discuss the crisis. On Friday, Biden will travel to Poland to meet his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda to hold talks on the conflict.

Also Read | In Poland, Biden to visit town near Ukraine border: White House

The Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, with President Vladimir Putin describing the offensive as a ‘special military operation.’ The military action, according to Putin, is needed to ‘de-Nazify’ the east European nation.