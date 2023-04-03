Home / World News / Woman dies, husband in coma after consuming this ‘poisonous’ fish in Malaysia

Woman dies, husband in coma after consuming this ‘poisonous’ fish in Malaysia

ByKanishka Singharia
Apr 03, 2023 06:38 AM IST

The couple's daughter, Ng Ai Lee, said her father purchased the puffer fish - a delicacy known to contain extremely potent poisons - from a local shop.

An 83-year-old woman in Malaysia died, and her husband is battling for his life in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after they ate a puffer fish last week, without knowing it contained deadly toxins, New York Post reported citing local media.

The fish is a delicacy in Japan.(AFP)
The fish is a delicacy in Japan.(AFP)

The couple's daughter, Ng Ai Lee, said her father purchased the puffer fish - a delicacy known to contain extremely potent poisons - from a local shop on March 25. “My parents have been buying fish from the same fishmonger for many years, so my father did not think twice about it,” Lee said.

"He would not have knowingly bought something so deadly to eat and put their lives in danger," she added.

As soon as the duo ate the fish for lunch, the woman identified as Lim Siew Guan, began to shiver and experience breathing difficulties. About an hour later, her husband also showed the same symptoms.

The couple's son then rushed them to the hospital, and were halfway through the journey when their mother was pronounced dead. “The ’cause of death’ is given as ‘food poisoning with neurological manifestation resulting in respiratory failure with cardiac dysrhythmia possibly due to ciguatera toxin or tetrodotoxin ingestion,’ from the puffer fish,” Johor's health and unity committee chairman, Ling Tian Soon said.

Speaking to the media outlet, the couple's daughter said her father is in a coma in the intensive care unit. "I am prepared for the worst because the doctor told us that even if he is able to pull through the ordeal, he might not be the same any more, due to his old age," she added.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the popular Japanese dish puffer fish may contain the deadly toxins tetrodotoxin and saxitoxin, which cannot be removed through cooking or freezing. The fish is often only served by highly skilled chefs who have received training in how to destroy these toxins.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

Topics
intensive care unit malaysia
intensive care unit malaysia
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out