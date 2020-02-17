e-paper
Woman missing for five days in flood-hit Australian bushland found alive

Yang Chen went missing Wednesday after her male walking partner lost sight of her at a waterfall in Tallebudgera, west of the popular Gold Coast in Queensland.

world Updated: Feb 17, 2020 11:10 IST
Agence France-Presse
Sydney
The woman, who lives on the Gold Coast, was found near the waterfall where she first went missing.(Queensland police)
         

A 26-year-old woman has been found alive and in “surprisingly good spirits” after spending five days lost in flood-hit Australian bushland, emergency responders said Monday.

“She’s been found alive. Our water police located her a short time ago,” a police spokeswoman told AFP.

Local media reported police divers had joined the search for the Bond University student on Monday, after heavy rainfall had earlier forced authorities to suspend the search.

The woman, who lives on the Gold Coast, was found near the waterfall where she first went missing.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said she had been taken to a local hospital for medical treatment in a stable condition.

Paramedic Gary Berkowitz said she “looked like she’d been through quite a trauma” but was in “surprisingly good spirits” and had walked to the ambulance.

“We’re fortunate the weather has been quite warm and she had access to water,” he said.

