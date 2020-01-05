e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 05, 2020
Home / World News / Woman sues TripAdvisor after falling off runaway camel

Woman sues TripAdvisor after falling off runaway camel

During the tour, one of the handlers told Ayala that the camel she was riding was pregnant and was about a month away from giving birth, according to the lawsuit.

world Updated: Jan 05, 2020 07:05 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Boston
A camel breeder transports a baby camel to a race farm in the area of Al Hofuf, eastern province Saudi Arabia, November 24, 2019. Picture taken November 24, 2019. REUTERS/ Hamad I Mohammed
A camel breeder transports a baby camel to a race farm in the area of Al Hofuf, eastern province Saudi Arabia, November 24, 2019. Picture taken November 24, 2019. REUTERS/ Hamad I Mohammed(REUTERS)
         

A woman is suing TripAdvisor after a runaway camel tossed her to the ground during a tour in Morocco.

Breanne Ayala, 24, is accusing Massachusetts-based TripAdvisor and its subsidiary Viator of negligence and breach of contract for failing to ensure the camel tour company was operating safely, The Boston Globe reported on Friday, citing the lawsuit. The suit was filed in Norfolk Superior Court on Monday.

Ayala, who is from New Jersey, and her family booked a sunset camel tour in Marrakech, Morocco, through Viator. Ayala claims she and her family did not receive a safety briefing before the tour in January 2018.

A spokeswoman for TripAdvisor declined to comment on the pending litigation.

During the tour, one of the handlers told Ayala that the camel she was riding was pregnant and was about a month away from giving birth, according to the lawsuit.

The camel ran off from the caravan, causing Ayala to fall and break her arm. The handlers waited to call an ambulance until the tour company owner arrived an hour later, according to the suit.

Ayala underwent surgery in Morocco and was hospitalised for two days.

“What was supposed to happen didn’t happen, and I don’t think you can say, ‘It’s at your own risk, too bad,’” Ayala’s attorney Andrew Abraham said.

tags
top news
‘US will hit 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks Americans,’ says Trump
‘US will hit 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks Americans,’ says Trump
Air Force set to get two more warning systems
Air Force set to get two more warning systems
RSS urges govt to focus on education, economy
RSS urges govt to focus on education, economy
50-yr-old man lodged in Assam detention centre dies
50-yr-old man lodged in Assam detention centre dies
Naidu wants review of rules related to admission of complaints against MPs
Naidu wants review of rules related to admission of complaints against MPs
Former Fox reporter claims Trump invited her to his office to ‘kiss’
Former Fox reporter claims Trump invited her to his office to ‘kiss’
Lecture on women portrayal in Mahabharata cancelled after groups oppose topic
Lecture on women portrayal in Mahabharata cancelled after groups oppose topic
‘Still curse Greg Chappell...’:Fans react after Irfan Pathan calls it a day
‘Still curse Greg Chappell...’:Fans react after Irfan Pathan calls it a day
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news