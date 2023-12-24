close_game
News / World News / Woman with 'world's biggest' lips gets more fillers ahead of new year

Woman with 'world's biggest' lips gets more fillers ahead of new year

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Dec 24, 2023 05:20 PM IST

Ivanova said that she likes to go into the new year with some new procedures.

A 26-year-old internet celebrity named Andrea Ivanova with the "world's biggest lips" has got more lip fillers as a Christmas present to herself, reported the Mirror. She spent £20,000 on her pout and is auctioning off mistletoe kisses for cash this festive season.

Andrea Ivanova(Instagram/@andrea88476)
Andrea Ivanova(Instagram/@andrea88476)

Ivanova said that she likes to go into the new year with some new procedures. The internet star highlighted that she gets new hyaluronic acid injections for Christmas and New Year's Eve. She shared that getting aesthetic procedures done on her face is her favourite activity. She revealed that she plans to get procedures done on her entire face.

She has lost count of the money spent on getting modifications to her face. "I don't know exactly how much I have in my face. I have constantly been putting it in for years, so the amount is quite large," said Ivanova.

"I’m an adult and I decide what to do with my body. Every year, I make new fillers a gift for myself," said the 26-year-old.

She now aims to achieve a new record for the world's biggest cheeks despite the fact that her family and friends are concerned about her health.

"They (family and relatives) think that something bad will happen to me and that all beauty procedures may lead to fatal consequences in the future. I know they don't like my appearance with all these changes, they think I'm too scandalous and unaesthetic - but I like myself too much in this way," Ivanova was quoted as saying by the Mirror.

Ivanova started getting aesthetic procedures done on her face in 2018. The internet star says she is eager to fall in love but only with someone who accepts her and isn't bothered by her looks. She highlighted that she can't be in a relationship with someone who is uncomfortable when walking down the street with her or in public places.

"I will feel bad or offended, so I will then have to look for a new partner who won't be hindered by my appearance. I would like to fall madly and truly in love and meet the right partner for me, because love is the most beautiful thing in this world," she said.

