Afghan security forces inspect the wreckage of a passenger van after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan.(Reuters / Representative Image)
Women, children injured in explosion targeting bus in Afghanistan's Parwan

  
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 06:50 PM IST

At least 11 people, including women and children, have been wounded in an explosion targeting a bus in the city of Charikar, in Afghanistan's Parwan province on Sunday afternoon, reported news agency ANI.

No terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet and the number of fatalities, if any, has not been confirmed.

Afghanistan is witnessing a surge in violence amid the withdrawal of US troops from the region to end the decades-long war. While relevant stakeholders, including the Taliban and the Afghan government, are still holding talks in Doha to arrive at a peace deal, the frequent attacks continue to claim innocent lives in the war-torn region.

(This is a developing story...)

