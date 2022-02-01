Wordle acquired by New York Times, will remain free to play

The New York Times has acquired Wordle, the website-only word game, it announced on Monday. The price has not been officially disclosed, but news agency Reuters reported it to be in “low seven figures”.

The acquisition will help the New York Times broaden its digital content as it tries to reach the goal of 10 million subscribers by 2025.

Wordle - which was originally released in October by former Reddit software engineer Josh Wardle - will continue to be free and there will be no changes to its gameplay, the NYT said.

Earlier this month, micro-blogging platform Twitter shared some interesting facts on how people on Twitter are talking about Wordle. It said that since the game’s release, there have been 840,000 tweets mentioning the word 'Wordle'.

Twitter also said that there has been a 48 per cent daily average growth in Wordle conversations among Indians on the social media platform.

A Tamil version of Wordle has also come into being amid the frenzy of guessing the right word.

Wordle is a once-a-day online word game and gives a player six chances to guess the day's secret word, which has five letters.

The aim is to figure out the secret word with the fewest guesses. If a player successfully guesses the word, he is prompted to post his/her score on social media along with the number of tries.

After guessing a five-letter word, the game tells the players whether the letters chosen by them are correct or not. The tiles keep changing colours to shows letters which are not in the word (gray), those present in the word but in wrong position (yellow) and words with right position (green).

The word of the day is same for everyone and people can play it only once a day.