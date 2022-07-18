‘Workload in office has increased’: Taliban aks women employees to send male replacements

The Taliban regime in Afghanistan has reportedly asked women employees in the finance ministry to send a male relative as their substitution citing a rise in workload in the office.

According to a report in the Guardian, a woman employee received a call from Taliban officials who asked her to send her male replacement as "workload in the office has increased and they need to hire a man instead of us".

“I was asked to introduce a male family member to replace me at the ministry, so I could be dismissed from the job. How can I easily introduce someone else to replace me? Would he be able to work as efficiently as I have for so many years?” she was quoted as saying in the article.

She further said the Taliban relocated female employees shortly after taking power last year and had been paying lower wages. "Since they came (to power), the Taliban have demoted me, and reduced my salary from 60,000 Afghanis (575 pounds) to AFN 12,000. I cannot even afford my son's school fees. When I questioned this, an official rudely told me to get out of his office and said that my demotion was not negotiable," the woman said.

She said she received a call from the ministry's human resources department asking her to nominate a successor for a position she had worked her way up to for 15 years. She has a master's degree in business management and is the chief of a department in the ministry.

The Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021 and imposed policies that severely restricted basic rights, particularly those of women and minorities. They dismissed all women from leadership posts in the civil service and prohibited girls in most provinces from attending secondary school.

On Sunday, several Afghans demanded immediate reopening of senior secondary schools for girls in Afghanistan, stating their closure will lead the country towards a "dark future," news agency ANI reported.

