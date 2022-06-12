World day against child labour: History and significance
- According to a report by the UN body, around 152 million children worldwide are engaged in child labor, of which 72 million children work in hazardous conditions.
Every year on June 12, the World Day against Child Labour is celebrated across the world to focus attention on the global extent of the cause and the action and efforts needed to eliminate it. This year, the celebrations are set to focus on "Universal Social Protection to End Child Labour," according to the International Labour Organisation (ILO),the United Nations body that regulates the world of work. With this, the ILO is aiming to call for increased investment in the social protection systems to save kids young kids from child labour.
According to a report by the UN body, around 152 million children worldwide are engaged in child labor, of which 72 million children work in hazardous conditions.
The UN body established the World Day Against Child Labor in 2002 with the intent to foster the worldwide movement against child labour. On this day, state governments, local authorities, civil society and international, workers and employers organizations come together to raise awareness of on how child labour has economical and social consequences.
According to recent ILO studies, the elimination of child labour in transition and developing economies could generate economic benefits much greater than the costs, which are mostly associated with an investment in better schooling and social services.
Evidence points to a strong link between household poverty and child labour, and child labour perpetuates poverty across generations by keeping the children of the poor out of school and limiting their prospects for upward social mobility.
"Child labour is a violation of fundamental human rights and has been shown to hinder children’s development, potentially leading to lifelong physical or psychological damage," the ILO stated.
-
Study: How does our brain process and store movement?
This discovery promises to change not only our understanding of how the brain works but a better understanding of conditions ranging from Parkinson's disease to autism. The findings are also expected to advance machine learning, offering inspiration for new architectures.
-
Study finds link between prediabetes and risk of heart attack
While diabetes is known to cause serious health conditions such as heart attacks, stroke, and kidney problems, the link between prediabetes and heart problems has not been well established.
-
Bhuvneshwar gives verdict on Pant's captaincy amid criticism from India greats
All eyes will be on Rishabh Pant as Team India aims to make a comeback in the T20I series against South Africa. India had lost the series opener in New Delhi earlier this week after failing to defend 212. Following the seven-wicket loss at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Pant's captaincy calls during the game were severely criticised by former India cricketers like Zaheer Khan and Ashish Nehra. And on the eve of the second T20I in Cuttack, Pant's senior teammate, Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave his verdict on the youngster's captaincy in the first match.
-
Weight gain during pregnancy: Nutritionist explains
"Each pregnancy is unique. Pregnancy can be easily supported by adequate rest, nutritional supplements, low impact exercises, avoidance of harmful substances & a positive attitude. Although, external factors such as food and exercise contribute, it is your own positive relationship with your body and the child that really matters,” Anjali Mukerjee wrote.
-
'It's hard when your main scoring shot is also your main weakness'
England registered an emphatic five-wicket win over New Zealand in the first Test of the series, but had a frustrating start to the second game, conceding 553 in the first innings. Daryl Mitchell (190) and Tom Blundell (106) slammed centuries for New Zealand to take the visitors to a strong score after Ben Stokes opted to bowl at Trent Bridge. The English team did end strongly at 90/1 on Day 2 but endured an early setback in form of Zak Crawley who departed on 4.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics