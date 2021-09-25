World Pharmacists Day 2021: Global community pays tribute to pharmacists today. Here's theme, history, significance

World Pharmacists Day is observed on September 25 each year to pay tributes to pharmacists for the role they play in improving global health. The purpose of the annual Pharmacists Day is to encourage activities that promote and advocate for the role of the pharmacist in improving health in every corner of the world. This year's theme, developed by the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP), is “Pharmacy: Always trusted for your health”. The theme was chosen to highlight the importance of trust in healthcare and the practice of pharmacy across diverse clinical settings.

World Pharmacists Day: Theme

World Pharmacists Day this year is being celebrated with the theme – “Pharmacy: Always trusted for your health”. According to the International Pharmaceutical Federation, “Trust is a central part of all human relationships and a fundamental element of social capital. Trust is also essential to health care: there is a significant association between trust in healthcare professionals and health outcomes for patients.”

Pharmacists say that when patients have higher trust in healthcare professionals, they respond better to treatment and show more beneficial medical behaviour with fewer symptoms, leading to an overall better quality of life.

World Pharmacists Day: History

World Pharmacists Day was introduced in 2009 by the International Pharmaceutical Federation council in Istanbul. This is the 11th year of observing the annual Pharmacists Day across the world.

September 25 was chosen as the date for World Pharmacists Day because it was on this very day in 1912 that the International Pharmaceutical Federation was originally established; thus it was only natural that the Turkish members of the council suggested in 2009 that September 25 be observed as World Pharmacists Day.

World Pharmacists Day: Significance

Pharmacy is the practice that links medicinal science with chemistry and as such plays a hugely important role in modern society. Pharmacists are tasked with the discovery, production, disposal, safe and effective use, and control of medications and drugs. Without pharmacists having an efficient knowledge of drugs, their side effects, mobility, and toxicity, the world would not have safe medicines and drugs to rely on.

World Pharmacists Day urges the global community to recognise the importance that pharmacists play in society and spread awareness with activities that promote and advocate their role in improving world health.