‘World Reset’: Tucker Carlson meets Serbian president Aleksander Vucic

Tucker Carlson, took to Twitter on August 21, 2023, to post a broadcast of his future meeting with the President of Serbia, in which he states that Aleksander Vucic, has an “interesting perspective” on what's going on in Ukraine, adding that Serbia itself was blown up by NATO about 25 years ago. Post the meeting, he shared the views of the President whom he praised as being a ‘smart’ man.

Tucker can be seen on a journey in a car as he begins, “So in a car to the Serbian embassy, to meet the President of Serbia, he is in town. Serbia has the distinction of being one of the countries in the region that has been bombed by NATO.”

I think he's got an interesting perspective on what's happening in Ukraine, the NATO war against Russia, it's worth hearing we think," he added.

Post the meeting, he shared the views of the President whom he praised as being a ‘smart’ man. “One of the points he made is that the war in Ukraine, the war against Russia led by NATO, has crushed the European economy.”

“The destruction of Nord Stream by the Biden administration, either directly or through proxies, is killing the German economy,” added the President.

Tucker commented on how the war between Ukraine and Russia, is hurting everybody with the exception of Russia and empowering states outside of Europe like the Gulf States, China, and Turkey.

He stated how the world is being reset in response to this war, there is a massive shift in power from the US and the West towards the East.

“It's all happening right now,” he ended.

The ex-Fox News host met the Serbian President at the Serbian Embassy in Budapest, Hungary, for a meeting that will be published in the near future.

While Tucker's view on the war is a completely fresh perspective for the US, the video has left netizens divided on whether they agree or disagree with his statement.

Serbians, however, are not very supportive of their President who they think is a totalitarian and fascist.