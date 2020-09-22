e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / World sees record weekly number of Covid-19 cases, deaths down: WHO

World sees record weekly number of Covid-19 cases, deaths down: WHO

The coronavirus pandemic appears to be accelerating worldwide, with new cases soaring last week to a new seven-day high of almost two million, even as new deaths decreased, WHO statistics showed.

world Updated: Sep 22, 2020 14:44 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Niyati Singh
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Niyati Singh
Geneva
A man wearing a protective mask pulls a cart past a mural supporting frontline workers as the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak continues in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 8, 2020.
A man wearing a protective mask pulls a cart past a mural supporting frontline workers as the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak continues in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 8, 2020. (Reuters photo)
         

The coronavirus pandemic appears to be accelerating worldwide, with new cases soaring last week to a new seven-day high of almost two million, even as new deaths decreased, WHO statistics showed.

In a fresh global update, the World Health Organization said late Monday that during the week ending on September 20, 1,998,897 new cases of the novel coronavirus were registered around the world.

That marks a six-percent increase over a week earlier and “the highest number of reported cases in a single week since the beginning of the epidemic,” the UN health agency said.

tags
top news
Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended till Oct 6 in drugs case
Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended till Oct 6 in drugs case
Covid-19: PM Modi to meet CMs of 7 worst-hit states on Wednesday
Covid-19: PM Modi to meet CMs of 7 worst-hit states on Wednesday
Pakistan looks to ally China for support at FATF plenary
Pakistan looks to ally China for support at FATF plenary
Rajya Sabha passes bill to bring co-op banks under RBI supervision
Rajya Sabha passes bill to bring co-op banks under RBI supervision
‘Glided like snakes... now silent’: Sena slams BJP’s silence on Kangana’s ‘terrorist’ remark
‘Glided like snakes... now silent’: Sena slams BJP’s silence on Kangana’s ‘terrorist’ remark
Congress to boycott session, says Opposition’s views not accommodated
Congress to boycott session, says Opposition’s views not accommodated
India-China military commanders to meet at least twice more before disengagement commences
India-China military commanders to meet at least twice more before disengagement commences
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020, RR vs CSKMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In