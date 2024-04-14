‘World War 3’: Iran’s attack on Israel brings back Nostradamus's eerie 2024 prediction of naval war

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following Iran's recent attack on Israel, parallels are being drawn to the prophetic musings of Nostradamus. On April 13, Iran launched a suicide drone, missiles and rocket attack on the Jewish country startling the whole world. With air raid sirens sounding across multiple regions, spanning from northern and southern Israel to the northern West Bank and even the Dead Sea, Nostradamus's references to naval warfare and geopolitical strife have resurfaced. Nostradamus

World War 3 trends on Twitter

As Iran launches a multifront attack using suicide drones, missiles, and rockets, directly challenging Israel, internet users are concerned about the possibility of a third world war. Many users believe that if World War 3 breaks out, there would be two sides: one with NATO, the United States, Israel, and the United Kingdom, and the other with Russia, China, Iran, Yemen, and North Korea. A user wrote, “Fears Iran and Israel's rivalry 'could spark World War III' with Vladimir Putin 'rubbing his hands.” “Germany joining forces with the United States, Great Britain, France, and Poland during World War III.” Wrote another.

What is Nostradamus's eerie 2024 prediction?

Are you familiar with the famous 16th-century French astrologer, Nostradamus? He's known as the prophet of doom, and his predictions have often sent shivers down people's spines. In his book 'Les Prophecies' (The Prophecies), Nostradamus made some terrifying predictions for the year 2024, and some of them have already come true while others are in progress. For instance, he predicted a terrible naval war that the world will witness in 2024. It's quite eerie, isn't it?

One of the translated verses reads, "Red adversary will become pale with fear, putting the great Ocean in dread". There are some opinions that the particular statement is related to the tensions between China and Taiwan, but recent attacks by the Houthis on ships in the Red Sea looks more relevant.

The series of attacks in the nearby regions have seriously hampered international trade, especially in the Red Sea-dependent oil industry. Additionally, Iran's attack on Israel has added another layer of complexity further destabilising the condition of the Middle East.

Israel, which was already engaged in a conflict with Palestine, experienced consecutive attacks on April 13, when Iran used its allies Syria, Yemen, and Iraq's land to launch a drone directed towards Israel.

The attack comes on the heels of an air strike in Damascus that destroyed the Iranian consulate, in which 12 people were killed, including two high-ranking Iranian generals, and after Tehran threatened to invade Tel Aviv. Earlier missile strikes by the US and UK against Iranian-backed rebels in western Yemen have resulted in threats of retaliation from the Shia group. This conflict has persisted for several years, with Saudi Arabia, backed by the US and its allies, being involved on the Sunni side.