Home / World News / World will know less about what is happening in Gaza, says AP as Israel destroys media offices
An Israeli airstrike has hits the high-rise building that housed The Associated Press’ offices in Gaza City.(AP)
An Israeli airstrike has hits the high-rise building that housed The Associated Press’ offices in Gaza City.(AP)
world news

World will know less about what is happening in Gaza, says AP as Israel destroys media offices

  • AP president and CEO Gary Pruitt expressed shock, saying the Israeli military has long known the location of "our bureau and knew journalists were there."
READ FULL STORY
AP |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 08:06 PM IST

An Israeli airstrike destroyed a high-rise building in Gaza City that housed offices of The Associated Press and other media outlets on Saturday. All AP employees and freelancers evacuated the building safely.

AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt has released the following statement:

We are shocked and horrified that the Israeli military would target and destroy the building housing AP’s bureau and other news organizations in Gaza. They have long known the location of our bureau and knew journalists were there. We received a warning that the building would be hit.

We are seeking information from the Israeli government and are engaged with the U.S. State Department to try to learn more.

This is an incredibly disturbing development. We narrowly avoided a terrible loss of life. A dozen AP journalists and freelancers were inside the building and thankfully we were able to evacuate them in time.

The world will know less about what is happening in Gaza because of what happened today.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
israel palestine gaza city + 1 more

Related Stories

Smoke rises during an Israeli airstrike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City.(Reuters)
Smoke rises during an Israeli airstrike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City.(Reuters)
world news

Israel destroys Gaza tower housing AP and Al Jazeera offices

Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 06:08 PM IST
The owner of the building had been warned in advance of an impending Israeli missile strike and the building had been evacuated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.