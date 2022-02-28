World's 'biggest' plane, 'a symbol of hope', destroyed by Russia, says Ukraine
- It was 84 meters long (276 feet) and it could transport up to 250 tonnes (551,000 pounds) of cargo at a speed of up to 850 kilometres per hour (528 mph). The cargo plane was operated by Ukraine's Antonov Airlines.
The world's "largest" aircraft - "a symbol of hope in the darkest hours of Covid" - has been destroyed by Russia amid the onslaught, Ukraine said on Sunday as it puts up a strong defence - its country is under attack for the last five days after Moscow's launch of a "full-scale invasion". The aircraft was called "Mriya", which means " (a) dream" in Ukrainian. "A symbol of hope in the darkest hours of COVID, Mriya (Dream), the world’s largest plane, carried vast quantities of life-saving vaccine and PPE around the globe. It is now destroyed by Russian invaders in its war against Ukraine and the wider world (sic)," the ministry of foreign affairs tweeted.
"Russia may have destroyed our ‘Mriya’. But they will never be able to destroy our dream of a strong, free and democratic European state. We shall prevail! (sic)," foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter. The plane was destroyed outside Kyiv.
Ukraine has said it will rebuild the plane.
"In 2020, the world's largest transport aircraft AN-225 Mriya began to perform humanitarian flights and deliver medical supplies to combat the coronavirus in the #EU. Then #Ukraine defended Europe from the pandemic. Today, russian troops have destroyed the world's aviation legend," a tweet by the Ukraine's parliament read.
It would reportedly cost over $3 billion (2.7 billion euros) and over five years to restore 'Mriya'. The country is hoping to claim the damages from the Russian Army. "Our mission is to ensure that these expenses are covered by Russia, which deliberately inflicted damage on Ukraine's aviation," state-owned weapons manufacturer Ukroboronprom was quoted as saying by AFP.
Initially built as part of the Soviet aeronautical program, the An-225 made its first flight in 1988. After years of not flying after the fall of the Soviet Union, the only existing copy made a test flight in 2001 in Gostomel, about 20 kilometres from Kyiv.
Ukraine is in the midst of the worst crisis in decades after Russia waged a full-scale war. The Russian army has said it is trying to seize strategic infrastructure, but schools and residential neighbourhoods have been hit. Within four days of the constant offensive, the Russian troops are currently encircling the capital city of Kyiv, however, the Ukrainian forces are putting up a fierce fight.
On Sunday, Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said 352 Ukrainian civilians have been killed during Russia’s invasion, including 14 children. It says an additional 1,684 people, including 116 children, have been wounded.
(With inputs from AFP)
