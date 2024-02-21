'World's biggest snake' discovered in Amazon; 26-feet long, weighs 200 kg- Video

A team of scientists has discovered a new species of green anaconda in the Amazon rain forest. One of the scientists, Prof. (Dr) Freek Vonk has recorded a video of a 26-feet-long green anaconda, believed to be the biggest snake in the world. One of the scientists, Prof. dr. Freek Vonk has recorded a video of a 26-feet-long green anaconda, believed to be the biggest snake in the world.(Instagram)

Sharing a video of the anaconda on Instagram, Vonk wrote, "The BIGGEST anaconda I've ever seen can be seen in the video, as thick as a car tyre, eight meters long and over 200 kg heavy - with a head as big as my head. From total awe and admiration a 'monster'!".

"I’ve discovered a new species before, but that was a small snake from Australia. Now it's about a mythical and legendary animal, one that I can fit four times! Definitely one of the highlights of my scientific career. Also because this snake can be found in the Amazon, a place that feels like home to me," he added.

The news species has been given the Latin name Eunectes akayima, which means the "northern green anaconda". The word "akayima" comes from several indigenous languages of northern South America, and means "big snake."

Earlier, the new species was found during filming for National Geographic’s Disney+ series Pole to Pole with Will Smith, reported Independent. The findings have been published by the team of scientists in the journal Diversity.

“The size of these magnificent creatures was incredible – one female anaconda we encountered measured an astounding 6.3 metres long. There are anecdotal reports from the Waorani people of other anacondas in the area measuring more than 7.5 metres long and weighing around 500 kilograms,” Dr Bryan Fry from the University of Queensland said in a statement.

Where are green anacondas found?

The green anaconda is found in the tropical parts of South America such as the basins of the Amazon, Orinoco, and Esequibo rivers. The green anacondas have two species- southern green anaconda and northern green anaconda.

These snakes feed on caimans, capybara, deer, tapirs etc. They kill their prey by throwing coiling around them and then constricting them. The green anaconda can hunt their prey even under water.