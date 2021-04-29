IND USA
Home / World News / 'Wrote things I didn't mean': Man linked to US Capitol riot convicted of threats to lawmakers
Violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, stormed the Capitol in Washington.(AP)
world news

'Wrote things I didn't mean': Man linked to US Capitol riot convicted of threats to lawmakers

AP | , New York
PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 06:12 AM IST

A social media agitator was convicted on federal charges of threatening to kill members of Congress in a verdict that rejected his claims it was harmless rhetoric.

A jury found Brendan Hunt guilty at the close of a weeklong trial in federal court in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

Hunt, 37, did not deny creating a series of menacing-sounding posts. But he testified that they were often put together while impaired from smoking pot with a bong and drinking beer, and never thought they would be taken seriously.

“I wrote a lot of things I didn't mean,” Hunt said, calling himself “immature” and “very irresponsible.”

He added: “I just feel terrible about how I expressed myself.”

The verdict came in a case where prosecutors linked Hunt to the siege at the US Capitol on Jan. 6 to his brand of extremism. He wasn't there, but admitted posting videos and other materials expressing support for the violent mob.

Hunt — a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, avid comic book collector and an analyst for the New York court system — had pleaded not guilty to charges alleging, in part, that he called for the “public execution” of Democratic US Reps. Nancy Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and US Sen. Charles Schumer.

Prosecutors say it was part of a monthlong online campaign to urge violence against members of Congress that culminated with a January 8 video titled: “Kill your senators. Slaughter them all.”

Defence attorneys had called the charges overblown. They argued Hunt's posts were protected free speech and that there was no proof that he was a legitimate threat.

The trial featured testimony from a Capitol Police officer about the mayhem on January 6.

A message was left with one of Hunt's lawyers on Wednesday.

Topics
us capitol
